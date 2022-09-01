HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CRUISE ON IN: For an evening, 4th Avenue will become Cruise Avenue once again. From 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, cruising will be allowed on the avenue between 8th and 11th streets in Huntington.
Popular in Huntington in the 1980s, young adults piled into cars to “cruise” bumper-to-bumper along the four lanes of 4th Avenue on Friday and Saturday evenings. Free parking will be first-come, first-served on Sunday along 4th Avenue’s metered parking.
PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, Sept. 1, with a live show by Paul Page from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
9th STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor show will feature the special Huntington Music and Arts Festival pre-fest show featuring Rozwell Kid and Friendly Fire. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
HMAF: The 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival will take place on Sept. 3 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Beginning at noon on Saturday and lasting until 10 p.m., the festival will feature 25 music acts performing throughout the day, along with a wide array of arts vendors. Tickets are $15 and $25. More information can be found at hmafestival.com.
Leading up to the HMAF Thursday, Sept. 1, the first HMAF Talent Show will begin at 6 p.m. with the winning act performing on the main stage during the Huntington Music and Arts Festival in Ritter Park on Sept. 3. The talent show will take place at the J.W. Scott Community Center located on 1637 8th Ave. Anyone who wishes to perform should post a video of their talent and tag @hmafestival on Instagram.
After the HMAF Talent Show, the HMAF Sock Hop will happen at 9 p.m. Friday at the Roll-A-Rama rink located at 137 7th Ave. in Huntington. Hosting the show will be Buni Muni along with Jim Polak with the night featuring live music by the two hosts plus drag performances, dancing and skating. All of this is leading up to Buni Muni’s new mixtape, which drops today on Spotify and other streaming outlets.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the HMAF Afterparty at 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Those with an HMAF wristband will get in free. The music will be provided by WSAZ’s Tim Irr behind the DJ table along with the bands Massing and The Dead Frets.
LUAU: On Saturday, Sept. 3, Imperial Events will host the inaugural Foam and Glow Luau at Harris Riverfront Park from 3 p.m. to midnight. The event will combine Hawaiian entertainment brought in from the islands by an authentic troupe of Hawaiian performers with a family friendly, late-night EDM (electronic dance music) rave from 10 p.m. until midnight featuring foam, a light show and more. General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $20. Kids 5 and younger get in free. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/ImperialEventsWV.
OPRY: On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Mountaineer Opry will host the on-the-rise Booneville, Mississippi-based bluegrass band Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and younger.
THEATER: The Alchemy Theatre Troupe and the Foundry Theater will present the fun and wacky musical “Return To Forbidden Planet” at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Theater located at Huntington City Hall Building on Sept. 2, 3 and 4, with all three shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
The Alchemy Theatre Troupe, Foundry Theater and the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival will also present the classic Shakespeare play “The Taming of the Shrew” at the same Jean Carlo Stephenson Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets are $15. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
MILLER AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden has tickets on sale now for the triumphant return of John R. Miller and his band, who are performing at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. A long-time West Virginia musician who now resides in Nashville, Miller achieved nationwide acclaim for his latest album “Depreciated.”
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.