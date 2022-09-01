The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cruise Avenue 1987.jpg
Buy Now

In a 1987 daytime photo, a lone auto can be seen making its way along the vacant Superblock’s newly paved Cruise Avenue. That night the roadway would have been crowded with bumper-to-bumper traffic as teens cruised along the two-block strip of asphalt.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

CRUISE ON IN: For an evening, 4th Avenue will become Cruise Avenue once again. From 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, cruising will be allowed on the avenue between 8th and 11th streets in Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you