HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BREWGRASS: Brewgrass WV returns to the Taps at Heritage venue this Saturday, May 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. Happening at 210 11th St. in Huntington, the event benefits the local veterans home. Tickets for this party range from $25 to $50, and you must be 21 to attend. Everything from an array of craft beers and ciders will be available as well as a wine tent, food vendors and merchandise vendors. From 6 to 9 p.m., Taps at Heritage will also host a no cover Brewgrass Afterparty featuring the music of Dale Blankenship on the outdoor stage.
OPRY: On Friday, May 27, the Mountaineer Opry will host the bluegrass band Sideline for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
9TH STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, May 27, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will include Brad Goodall with Ally Fletcher. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
BIRDS: The Three Rivers Avian Center will present its Birds of Prey live animal presentation at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Beech Fork State Park, located at 5601 Long Branch Road in Barboursville. For more information on the presentation as well as hiking, camping, fishing, biking and more at the park, go to wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park/ or call 304-528-5794.
DANCE REVIEW: Nancy’s School of Dance has been teaching the art of dance to young folks since 1964 in Huntington. This Saturday, May 28, the company will host its 58th annual Dance Revue, a Jewel City tradition. This year, the event will take place at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium inside City Hall at 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $20 and the show begins at 7 p.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/NancysSchoolOfDance.
RIVERFRONT SHOW: Next week, on June 4, the City of Ashland, along with the Paramount Arts Center, is presenting an outdoor concert called The Blues — Live and Loud. Starting at 2 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront Park, the lineup will include Blues Traveler, Grammy Award winner and current young blues phenom Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram, Blues Hall of Famer and multiple Grammy Award winner Robert Cray and the Grammy Award-nominated Anderson East. The rest of the lineup includes Short & Company, The Brews Brothers, Patrick Leland McKnight, Celest Kouns and Clifton Ross. More information on this one-day blues festival can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden opens a two-night run of shows this weekend with a Friday performance by Max and Iggor Cavalera Return — Beneath Arise, and featuring the opening acts Warbringer, Healing Magic and The Human Tragedy. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon and evening, heavy metal music fans and music lovers in general are gathering for a show that will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank and Little Victories Animal Rescue. This will be the sixth annual Hooligans Homecoming — Heavy Metal Reunion for Everyone. Bringing together veteran musicians who used to play and perform in Huntington bands many years ago, as well as the addition of new people, the groups will play the heavy metal music made in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The cover at the door of this eight hours of music is donation based, whether a can of food or $20 given to the on-hand charities.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.