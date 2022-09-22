Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra perform during the Symphonic Spectacular Celebration in July at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. The orchestra and acclaimed violinist Christina Bouey will perform “Symphonic Thriller” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Foundry Theater in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Dwight Yoakam performs onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Yoakam will perform on Saturday at the FoxFire Music Festival at Ashland Riverfront Park.
As summer turns into fall, the air gets crisp and shows of all kinds arrive in town. Supporting the arts when possible is essential to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
OKTOBERFEST: On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 9th Street Live folks will host the Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest from noon until 6 p.m. between 3rd and 4th avenues. The entertainment will include performances by Robot Charlie and the Full House Polka Players. There will also be fun games and activities at the event to go along with the beer, food and live music, and those will include a beer stein hoisting contest, a beard contest, a pretzel eating contest, a Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest Competition and more.
FALL FESTIVAL: Sept. 22-24 finds the Barboursville Fall Festival in full swing beginning with the annual parade happening tonight, Thursday, Sept. 22. The festival carnival will also open this evening at 5 p.m., and again at 5 p.m. on Friday and from noon until 11 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday will also feature the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m., live professional wrestling beginning at noon, an all-day car show and live music by Non Friction at 7 p.m. and former lead vocalist of Journey Steve Augeri at 8:30 p.m.
SYMPHONY GETS SPOOKY: The Foundry Theater, located at 800 5th Ave., is presenting an exciting concert by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and acclaimed violinist Christina Bouey called “Symphonic Thriller” that will feature a lively take on famous orchestral works that invoke the imagination. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The pieces chosen will include Offenbach’s “Overture and Can-Can from Orpheus in the Underworld,” Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto, op.35,” Mussorgsky’s mesmerizing and dramatic “Night on Bald Mountain,” Berlioz’s “La damnation de Faust,” Rákóczy’s “March,” and Dukas’ “The Sorcerers Apprentice.” More information on tickets can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org and foundrytheater.org.
FOX FIRE MUSIC FEST: The streets of Ashland will be filled with live music this weekend when the Fox Fire Music Festival gets underway at Ashland Riverfront Park on Sept. 23-24. Friday night’s lineup includes Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, Pecos and the Rooftops, Lost Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Bones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile, and Dustin Burchett. Saturday’s bill features Dwight Yoakam, The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Warren Zeiders, Sundy Best, Lauren Jenkins, Josh Brown & the Hard Livin' Legends, and Nathan & Chesi Arnett. More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
JEREMY CAMP: At the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the award-winning contemporary gospel artist Jeremy Camp will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the Taylor Swift “Look What You Made Me Do” Dance Party at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, The Loud presents the band Father with opening acts Shelem and Mr. Awful and Friends. The show begins at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
