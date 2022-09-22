The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As summer turns into fall, the air gets crisp and shows of all kinds arrive in town. Supporting the arts when possible is essential to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.

OKTOBERFEST: On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 9th Street Live folks will host the Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest from noon until 6 p.m. between 3rd and 4th avenues. The entertainment will include performances by Robot Charlie and the Full House Polka Players. There will also be fun games and activities at the event to go along with the beer, food and live music, and those will include a beer stein hoisting contest, a beard contest, a pretzel eating contest, a Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest Competition and more.

