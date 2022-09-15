Dianne Anestis discusses the cultural sharing of the Shawnee Native Americans as the Mary Ingles Trail Association presents its 2021 re-enactment camp. The 2022 Celebration of the Life of Mary Ingles is Sept. 16-18 at Beech Fork State Park.
HUNTINGTON — It’s the season for festivals, and we’ve got several to choose from in the region this weekend. Here is a look at what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ASHLAND ATTRACTIONS: Poage Landing Days Festival returns to downtown Ashland with family-friendly, free fun. The festival opens at noon Friday, Sept. 16, and will feature musical entertainment and vendors until 10 p.m. From 7-9 p.m., there will be wrestling.
The festival reopens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, featuring the Southern Fried Cone Fest skateboard race, shows by the Cincinnati Circus Company, and more music ending with headliner Pam Tillis at 9 p.m.
The festival wraps up Sunday with another skateboard race, church on the main stage at 11 a.m. and vendors, as well as additional circus and musical performances until it ends at 6 p.m. A full lineup is online at www.poagelandingdays.com/
FEELING FUNKY: The 6th annual Funktafest Music Festival happens on Sept. 17 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Lasting from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the funky, daylong jam will feature 20 acts leading up to a headlining set by the Maryland-based group Litz. For information on tickets and more, go to funktafest.com. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Funktafest After Party will take place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden featuring five bands onstage to keep the grooves going late into the night.
OPRY: On Friday, Sept. 16, the Mountaineer Opry will host Tony Hale and the Blackwater Band at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and younger
MOTHMAN: The nearby downtown streets of Point Pleasant will come alive with the annual Mothman Festival. Based on the world-famous story of the other-worldly creature reportedly seen by many witnesses in the 1960s in and around Point Pleasant, the tale led to popular books as well as the 2002 movie “The Mothman Prophecies.” With its Mothman statue standing tall in downtown Point Pleasant, the city has turned the paranormal events into an annual festival that features live music from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday; a Mothman Hayride; the Mothman 5K run; arts vendors; cosplay events; a Mothman Parade and more. Additional information can be found at mothmanfestival.com.
HISTORY: Beech Fork State Park will feature its annual Celebration of the Life of Mary Ingles this weekend with the Mary Ingles Trail Association hosting the historical event from Sept. 16-18. This year marks the 276th anniversary of Mary Ingles being kidnapped by the Shawnee Tribe in Virginia with her two sons and her eventual escape and 40-day, 500-mile hike to back to her home in Virginia in 1755. Part of Ingles’ trek on foot through the wilderness had her coming through the Tri-State area, with the crossing of rivers being one of the most perilous aspects of her journey. This event will feature re-enactors recreating a 1700s-era encampment featuring demonstrations of life back then. Tales of Ingles’ trek will also be a part of the living presentation along with arts and crafts, food vendors and more. Friday will be a day for student groups to visit the encampment, and Saturday and Sunday will be the days for the general public to enjoy the festivities. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/maryinglestrail.
DISNEY: At the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, The Paramount Kids acting troupe will perform “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host James Merry and the Parts Supply at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, along with opening acts Shelby Lore and Flat Tracker.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, The Loud presents Knocked Loose with opening acts Dying Fetus, Terror and Omerta. The show begins at 7 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are for those 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
