HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BENEFIT: The Paramount Arts Center will host a concert to benefit the victims of the eastern Kentucky floods at its historic venue in Ashland. Happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the lineup will include Laidback and Luna, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, Corduroy Brown, Holly Forbes and Moonlight Mile. Tickets for this show supporting neighbors in need are $15 including fees. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
OUTDOOR MUSIC: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, Aug. 18, with a live show by the Souls of the Wounded band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, Aug. 19, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor show will feature the music of Hello June and Cutler Station. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra and West Virginia jazz legend Bob Thompson join forces for a night of outdoor “Hot Jazz, Cool Nights” fun at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. More information on tickets can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.
FESTIVAL: The 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival will take place at Heritage Station on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 210 11th St. in Huntington. The Huntington Harmonica Club will host a free kids harmonica lesson at 3 p.m., followed by an hour concert by the harp-playing troupe. There will also be an open mic segment until 6 p.m., followed by music by the Huntington Blues Society Jam Band at 7 p.m. Liz Pennock and Dr. Blues will perform at 8 p.m., Jeremy Short plays at 9 p.m., and then the annual Blues Jam happens at 10 p.m.
AT THE ARENA: The Pilot Antique Show is taking place at Mountain Health Arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. You can find more information at mountainhealtharena.com.
Upcoming concerts at the venue will include Lee Brice, Michael Walker and Jackson Dean on Aug. 25, Walker Hayes on Oct. 1, and Travis Tritt and Chris Janson on Oct. 7.
OUTLAW: Local outlaw country great Rob McNurlin performs at Boots Spirits and Feed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m. This country and western Nashville honky tonk-themed saloon is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
FAIR: The Boyd County Fair continues this week at the Boyd County Fairgrounds in Ashland until Saturday. For ticket information and a schedule of events, go to boydcountyfair.com.
JAM: The Red Tail Barn Live Music and Wedding Venue is hosting its weekly Friday Jam with house band the Mutual Admiration Society from 6:30 until 11 p.m. Coolers, camp chairs, blankets and happy people are welcome, and donations are appreciated. The venue is located at 6815 County Road 19/3, Huntington. More information can be found at facebook.com/RedTailBarn and 304-208-5270.
AT THE LOUD: On Aug. 19, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature Zero Dark Thirty along with Parable and Reverend Electric, with the show beginning at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, The Loud will host Chantz-A-Palooza — A Benefit for Chantz Sigler beginning at 6 p.m. Sigler, who is battling grade 2 brain cancer, has played drums for everyone from Shenanagram as well as stints with Massing, Jim Polak, YESSIR and more. The lineup will include Of The Dell, Corey Zornes (full band), The Long Lost Somethins, Jim Polak, Glass Diaper, Dinosaur Burps, Psychic Kids, Zay Lukas, DJ Drunkle, Charlie Brown Superstar and Buffet, and tickets are $10. More information can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/chantz-sigler-medical-bills.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, The Loud will showcase the nationally touring alt folk band Shovels and Rope at 9 p.m. Opening the show will be Kyshona.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.