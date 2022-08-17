The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220731 the loud 01.jpg
Buy Now

The Loud is pictured on July 29, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

BENEFIT: The Paramount Arts Center will host a concert to benefit the victims of the eastern Kentucky floods at its historic venue in Ashland. Happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the lineup will include Laidback and Luna, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, Corduroy Brown, Holly Forbes and Moonlight Mile. Tickets for this show supporting neighbors in need are $15 including fees. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you