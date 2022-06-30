HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, June 30, with a live show by the Non Friction Band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, July 1, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature the original funk of Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
COUNTRY MUSIC: On Sunday, July 3, the Mountaineer Opry will host the country sounds of Rob McNurlin and his Cosmic Cowboys for a show at 2 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
THEATER: The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre present Disney’s “Descendants — The Musical” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater Thursday, June 30, as well as July 1, 2 and 3. Geared for kids and teens as well as adults, the show will begin with a 30-minute mini-play called “The Seussical Kids Show” at 7:30 p.m., with the main presentation of “Descendants — The Musical” following at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for both productions are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and a special price of $10 each for groups of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org.
SUMMER MOTION: Summer Motion begins this weekend on Ashland’s Riverfront Park. Beginning Friday, July 1, the carnival begins at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the carnival is open at 2 p.m., along with professional wrestling by RJ’s Entertainment, food vendors, specialty booths and free health screenings by King’s Daughters Medical Center until 5 p.m. Later in the evening, contemporary Christian musicians Riley Clemons and Danny Gokey perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday finds the gates opening at 2 p.m., leading up to a night of classic rock on the bill with Bridges — The Ultimate Eagles Experience performing at 7:30 p.m. and lead singer of the classic rock group Boston performing the hits of that group at 9 p.m. Monday’s Summer Motion festivities find the gates opening at 2 p.m. and country music scheduled for later in the night with the group Filmore playing at 7 p.m., a patriotic ceremony at 8 p.m. and country singer Russell Dickerson taking the stage at 9 p.m. All of that leads up to the fireworks display starting at 10:15 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a show Saturday, July 2, by punk metal legends The Melvins, who, in the state of Washington in the early 1980s, broke the ground that would later be the base for the grunge movement. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with opening acts Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. On Tuesday, July 5, The Loud presents Cavern at 8 p.m., along with Hey, Chels, Summit Point and Launchpad. All shows at The Loud are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.