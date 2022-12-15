The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.

MOUNTAINEER OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a special concert by the Darren Nicholson Band at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. For two decades, Nicholson was an original member of Balsam Range, one of the best and most awarded bands in the bluegrass genre. Recently, Nicholson announced that he was amicably breaking off from the group to go on his own to pursue a solo career, and this will be one of the first shows to feature his impressive new band. Audie Blaylock will be on hand as a special guest. The venue is at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you