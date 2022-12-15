HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a special concert by the Darren Nicholson Band at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. For two decades, Nicholson was an original member of Balsam Range, one of the best and most awarded bands in the bluegrass genre. Recently, Nicholson announced that he was amicably breaking off from the group to go on his own to pursue a solo career, and this will be one of the first shows to feature his impressive new band. Audie Blaylock will be on hand as a special guest. The venue is at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
A COZY WEDDING: The Alchemy Theatre Troupe is once again presenting a new and original play called “A Cozy Wedding” at the Tri-State arts hub known as the West Edge Factory, located at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington. A sequel to last year’s production of “A Cozy Christmas,” “A Cozy Wedding” is also a holiday-themed play written by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods. Although it is a sequel, “A Cozy Wedding” features a stand-alone story that does not require familiarity with the previous show. The live performance will take place this at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $15 and are general admission. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org and westedgefactory.com.
AT THE FOUNDRY:The Foundry Theater is hosting a wonderful series of special holiday shows in the coming days.
On Dec. 19, the Foundry will host the Huntington Symphony Orchestra as it performs “Home For The Holidays” with many guest musicians and dancers, a 50-plus person choir and more at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and more information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.West Virginia American Songbook crooner supreme Eugene Landau Murphy Jr. is now doing his yearly Christmas tour, bringing his show band to the Foundry Theater at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. Known for winning the “America’s Got Talent” national TV talent show, this year Murphy is bringing an opening act called The Cline Brothers who appeared on the 2022 season of “America’s Got Talent.” Tickets range from $20 to $50 VIP packages. The Foundry Theater is at 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, the annual Good Time Christmas Show folks will bring their all-star take on the classic holiday tale “A Christmas Carol” to the Foundry Theater beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 online and at the door, with 25% of all ticket sales going to WSAZ Children’s Charities.
More information on Foundry Theater shows and ticket purchases can be found at foundrytheater.org.
GET STEAMROLLED: On Friday, Dec. 16, the holiday multi-media rock and roll extravaganza that is the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show will take place at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39, and more information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
HOLIDAY JAM: Sunday, Dec. 18, brings the 9th annual Huntington Blues Society Holiday Jam to the Fly In Café for a night of music from 5 to 8 p.m. This year, the Harmonica Club will be the special guests. The venue, including restaurant and bar, is located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington.
GOSPEL AT THE KEITH: The historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, located at 925 4th Ave., will host a special Advent Song Cycle concert by gospel artist Andrew Peterson along with guests The Arcadian Wild, Jess Ray, Jill Phillips, Andy Gullahorn and Skye Peterson. The show, called “Behold The Lamb of God — The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ” is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. More information on tickets can be found at keithalbee.com/wdk-listing/andrew-peterson/.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host the Paramount Players performing “A Christmas Carol — Scrooge and Marley” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 17. Tickets range from $15 to $25.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, acclaimed singer David Phelps brings his “It Must Be Christmas” Tour to the Paramount. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $31 to $50.
