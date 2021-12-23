HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FLOAT: Looking for a physical adventure on Christmas Day? The Tri-State Kayakers Club is hosting an open three-mile kayak float on the Ohio River from Guyandotte to Harris Riverfront Park on Saturday, Dec. 25. Everyone is welcome — just show up for the shuttle at Harris Riverfront Park at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
‘GOOD TIME’: On Tuesday, the Foundry Theater hosted the annual “Good Time Christmas Show.” Happening at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located at City Hall, the all-star production included performances by host Michael Valentine as well as Sasha Colette, Alan Brown, Dave Lavender, Shelem, Jan Rader, Laid Back Country Picker, Tim Irr, Jeremy Short, professional wrestler Death Falcon Zero and more. Now, a video of the whole show can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/goodtimeshowlive.
‘CANDLENIGHTS’: Local podcasters and movie makers the McElroy family hosted their annual 2021 “Candlenights” special holiday show online this year. For a donation of $5, which benefits Harmony House, the show will be available online until Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/Candlenights2021.
MUSIC: On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, Holly Forbes, the local Top 10 singer/contestant on the recent season of “The Voice,” will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, along with Short & Company and Emmy Davis. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 advance and $25 day of show. More information and tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) will host its last show before Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 23, with a concert by Ona and the Boa Boys at 9 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Massing returns to The Loud stage, along with Tula Vera, Jim Polak and Grown Bones, beginning at 9 p.m. All of these shows are 18-plus. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
