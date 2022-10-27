HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FINAL HAUNTS: As Halloween looms on the horizon, it’s time for some last-minute fun at the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. The boat is parked at Majestic Landing, located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. 2, which follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington. This family-friendly venue is featuring everything from the Haunted House to magic shows, special guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kids monster face painting and after-hours paranormal tours. The Haunted Majestic, however, is down to its last two days. It will be open Friday, Oct. 28, and again Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-11 p.m. The paranormal tours begin a half hour after closing. More information on tickets can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
CENTRAL CITY: On the West Side of Huntington, the All Hallows West Halloween celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, in Central City. The Cicada Books and Coffee shop at 604 14th St. W. will host a sale on spooky book titles, Halloween treats by the Itsy Bitsy Baker, activities for kids at 11 a.m., author readings from 2-4:30 p.m., a Halloween costume contest at the Central City Gazebo at 5 p.m., and Horror Trivia at 7 p.m. The Wild Ramp will feature a Day of the Dead photo booth, costume contest at 5 p.m. and a Day of the Dead menu featuring bread pudding, Pan de Muerto and more, and a Meet The Local Farmer Fair. RenewAll and the Village Antique Mall will host live music at 4 p.m., multiple horror movies at 6:30 p.m. while featuring local beer and wine, and arts and mystic vendors located on the side yard beginning at noon. The Sloane Square Art Gallery will also be open, featuring Halloween-themed merchandise for sale. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/HistoricCentralCity.
THEATER: The Alchemy Theatre Troupe continues its live productions with the classic thriller play “Wait Until Dark.” Directed by Alchemy’s Stephen Vance, “Wait Until Dark” began as a play written by Fred Knott in 1966 that was turned into a movie of the same name in 1967. The film starred Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin, with Hepburn garnering an Academy Award nomination for her role as a blind woman who has an item belonging to a crime mob that her husband accidentally brought home to her house, with the criminals out to retrieve the item at all costs. This production will take place at Spring Valley High School, located at 1 Timberwolf Drive, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. More information on tickets can be found at www.alchemytheatretroupe.org.
BLUEGRASS: The Mountaineer Opry will host a show by bluegrass veterans the Larry Stephenson Band at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center this Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. The venue is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
PARTY: The Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th St. Suite No. 9, will host its fifth annual Haunted Hops Halloween Bash from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The event will feature special spooky drinks, food trucks, DJs spinning tunes all night and the yearly costume contest. More information can be found at tapsatheritage.com.
POP CULTURE CON: The first Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention will take place mall-wide this weekend on Oct. 28-30. From cosplay contests to collectible card vendors to free meet-and-greets with Marvel’s Black Panther and Spider-Man characters, the Huntington Mall will be full of activities all weekend. There will also be pay-as-you-go meet and greets with guests ranging from early UFC legend Ken Shamrock to professional wrestlers Jimmy Hart and Tug Boat to Tyler Mane. Mane played the character Michael Myers in the Rob Zombie remake of the movie “Halloween,” as well as the Sabretooth character in the “X-Men” movie. More information and schedules can be found at www.huntingtonmall.com.
THROWDOWN: The Jewel City Barber Shop at 1141 4th Ave. in Huntington is once again hosting the Jewel City Halloween Hootenanny. Happening this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. until midnight, the throwdown will feature three bands, Chocolate 4-Wheeler, Corduroy Brown and Jake Christian, interspersed with a Halloween costume gig. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/JewelCityBarberShop.
PARAMOUNT PERFORMANCES: At the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, alt. country southern rock legends The Kentucky Headhunters will perform, along with Confederate Railroad, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets range from $35 to $55.
On Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, the show “Sugar Skull-A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure!” will take place at 7 p.m. at the Paramount. The event is officially described as “gifted actors, musicians and dancers weaving the tuneful tale of a clever 12-year-old and her friend, a charismatic candy skeleton called Sugar Skull, who go on a joyous, heartfelt and magical adventure that delves into the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos.” Tickets range from $15 to $25. For more information, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a show by Of The Dell, Brother Smith and Corey Zornes at 9 p.m. Oct. 27.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Texas-based roots/Americana-genre singer and songwriter William Clark Green comes to The Loud while touring behind his sixth album called “Baker Hotel.” The concert begins at 9 p.m. with opening act Ben Chapman.
Sunday, Oct. 30, finds the “songwriter’s songwriter” John Moreland bringing his acclaimed original tunes to The Loud at 8:30 p.m. While opening for acts such as Jason Isbell, Patty Griffin, Dawes and more, many will remember three of Moreland’s songs appearing in the hit TV show “Sons of Anarchy.” The concert will begin with a set by Lee Bains.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.