HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

FINAL HAUNTS: As Halloween looms on the horizon, it’s time for some last-minute fun at the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. The boat is parked at Majestic Landing, located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. 2, which follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington. This family-friendly venue is featuring everything from the Haunted House to magic shows, special guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kids monster face painting and after-hours paranormal tours. The Haunted Majestic, however, is down to its last two days. It will be open Friday, Oct. 28, and again Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-11 p.m. The paranormal tours begin a half hour after closing. More information on tickets can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.

