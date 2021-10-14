HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
WALKING TOUR: There is usually a historic story or two to be found in an old cemetery. Some of the cemeteries in Huntington are a perfect example of this. On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is hosting a free guided walking tour of Spring Hill Cemetery from 6 to 8 p.m. The tour will explore the “noteworthy characters, historical facts and interesting legends” found there. Everyone is asked to meet at the Spring Hill Cemetery office. For more information, call Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Superintendent Lauren Patrick at 304-696-5954.
HAUNTED SHIP: The Haunted Majestic ship is open through Oct. 30. The haunted attraction offers visitors a quarter-mile walk through haunted scenes on an outdoor trail as well as guided tours through two barges formerly used as a military floating hospital. Tickets are $20 per person, and $5-per-car parking is available at the next-door Robert Newlon Airport. More information can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
LIVE PODCAST: On Friday, Oct. 15, the newly formed Foundry Theater will host the “Good Time Horror Podcast Live!” at the 800-seat theater Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium inside City Hall at 800 5th Ave. This free show is influenced by the radio dramas of the early 1900s. All of these podcasts are based on works by Appalachian horror author William Bitner, so it is requested that the kids in the audience be 13 or older. This is a chance to be in the crowd of the program that will be broadcast in early 2022 as the new William Bitner and Rachel Allinder’s horror podcast “Malign.” The live podcast begins at 7 p.m.
SHOW: On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Mountaineer Opry returns with a show by the Edgar Loudermilk Band. Loudermilk is a bluegrass veteran whose singing, songwriting and bass-playing skills have led to time spent touring with artists such as Rhonda Vincent, Marty Raybon, Dave Adkins and Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
POP-UP: Further proof of the growth of the Tri-State arts scene, the West Edge Factory located at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington will host the Localization Pop-Up Show 2021. The three-hour event happening from 6 to 9 p.m. will feature 40-plus art vendors, film screenings and live music. The show is free for all ages.
PLAY: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is presenting new performances by the Paramount Players acting troupe as they bring to life the play “Into The Woods.” Based on multiple Grimms’ fairy tales, the classic horror stories for kids written in the 1880s, the story is a combination of a couple looking to break a witch’s spell and decisions made by the family that come to haunt them years later, making this production perfect for the Halloween season. The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with tickets ranging from $25 for adults to $15 for students.
CONCERTS: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) will feature a couple of shows this weekend. Tying in with the aforementioned growing arts scene in Huntington, The Loud will host the official Localization Pop-Up Show Afterparty on Friday at 10 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the venue will feature a triple bill with Tangled Roots, Berth and Acrylic Grooves at 9 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
APPALACHIAN MUSIC: Do you have a young artist or child you would like to spark to become a roots musician? Bring them to Saturday’s Experience Music: Kids & Traditional Music get-together at Old Central City in Huntington from noon to 3 p.m. The goal of this event is for kids to “see traditional music come alive, build a folk instrument, tour an acoustic instrument zoo, play with the band, learn ways to write a song and learn some history of Appalachian music.” The event will feature Maggie Moore, Ricky G. Fox and the BRATCAMB Band.
CIVIL WAR DAYS: For history buffs, Civil War Days happens all weekend at Barboursville City Park with a big re-enactment and more to explore.