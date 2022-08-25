The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210905_hds_hmaf
Sean Whiting performs during the Huntington Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 4, 2021, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

HMAF: The annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival will take place Sept. 3 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Leading up to that event will be the annual HMAF Week full of activities. On Monday, Aug. 29, the HMAF 72 Hour Film Sprint will take place at the Marquee Theater at Pullman Square beginning at 6 p.m. Over 20 filmmakers took the challenge to create a short film based on the randomly requested themes, and all will be shown free to the public.

