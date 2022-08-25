HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
HMAF: The annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival will take place Sept. 3 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Leading up to that event will be the annual HMAF Week full of activities. On Monday, Aug. 29, the HMAF 72 Hour Film Sprint will take place at the Marquee Theater at Pullman Square beginning at 6 p.m. Over 20 filmmakers took the challenge to create a short film based on the randomly requested themes, and all will be shown free to the public.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the HMAF Lost and Foundry event will take place at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Theater at Huntington City Hall, featuring an All-Star extravaganza show with performances by Daniel O’Malley, Alchemy Theater The Good Time Show Podcast and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $25.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, finds the Black Sheep Burrito and Brews venue hosting the annual HMAF Comedy and Variety Show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 279 9th St. in Huntington. Performers will include Alexandria Gem, Angie Davis, Chris Shanklin, David Smith, Dyla Ride, Erica Wickham, Lish Brownfield, Nate Cesco, Nathan Thomas, Stephen Van Scoy and TV Dinner.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the inaugural HMAF Talent Show will begin at 6 p.m., with the winning act performing on the main stage Sept. 3 during the Huntington Music and Arts Festival 12 in Ritter Park. The talent show will take place at the J.W. Scott Community Center at 1637 8th Ave. If anyone wants to perform at the talent show, post a video of your talent and tag @hmafestival on Instagram.
After the HMAF Talent Show, Thursday will also feature the HMAF Sockhop at 9 p.m. at the Roll-A-Rama rink at 137 7th Ave. in Huntington. Hosting the show will be Buni Muni along with Jim Polak, with the night featuring live music by the hosts plus drag performances, dancing and skating.
For ticket prices and more information about all the Huntington Music and Arts Festival and HMAF Week events, go to hmafestival.com.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, Aug. 25, with a live show by Devin Hale from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, Aug. 26, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor show will feature the Marshall Thundering Herd Rally with Madhouse. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
The Jason Mays Band will perform Friday at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. in Huntington, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
FLY IN: The annual Fly In Festival takes place this weekend at Robert Newlon Airpark, located at 6090 Kyle Lane on the east side of Huntington. The main stage lineup will feature an array of bluegrass and old-time bands including the Lonesome River Band, Sideline, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Don Rigsby, Snakewinder, Mud Hole Control, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Billy C. Hurt, Johnny Staats and Robert Shafer and more. The festival will also feature the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest on Friday morning and the Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest on Saturday morning. Skydiving and a festival kayak float Saturday morning is also in the bill. Maggie Moore will host an instructional open bluegrass jam Friday. The festival begins Thursday, with a potluck dinner and an open music jam, plus three bands on the main stage. More information on directions, camping, schedules and tickets can be found at www.facebook.com/FlyInFestival.
PARTY: Boots Spirits and Feed will host a grand opening block party beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 411 9th St. in Huntington. This new country and western-themed saloon will feature a mechanical bull and live music including Hawkshaw Hawkins Jr., Rusty Souls and Barry Frazee.
THEATER: The Alchemy Theatre Troupe and the Foundry Theater will present the musical “Return To Forbidden Planet” at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Theater at Huntington City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. The musical will also be performed live next weekend from Sept. 2-4, with all three shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Alchemy Theatre Troupe, Foundry Theater and the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival will present the classic Shakespeare play “The Taming of the Shrew” at the same Jean Carlo Stephenson Theater. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
AT THE LOUD: On Friday, Aug. 26, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the band Building Rockets along with Ben Stalets and Tessa Rebekah beginning at 10 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon and evening, Aug. 27, the longtime West Virginia outlaw country music podcaster W.B. Walker will record multiple chapters of his “Old Soul Radio Show” at The Loud, featuring 10 live acts. That means your $40 ticket will get you many hours of live music from 6 p.m. until late in the evening, including eight acts new to the show and to Huntington.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, folk music band Hiss Golden Messenger will be at The Loud at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
