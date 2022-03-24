HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
POSTPONED: New classic rocksters Greta Van Fleet’s show at the Mountain Health Arena is officially postponed until Aug. 10 due to the diagnosis of pneumonia and the hospitalization of the band’s guitarist, Jake Hiszka. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
JAZZ: This Saturday, March 26, the Jazz at the New Jockey Club series will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a host of jazz musicians. The concert will take place between 5 and 11 p.m. at 938 4th Ave. Joining in on the jams will be Veezy Coffman on tenor sax, Jeff Hutchinson on trombone, Luke Turner on guitar, Wes McDowell on drums and Shae Crum on bass.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center’s Paramount Players troupe is presenting a two-night run of “Disney’s Descendants — The Musical.” Taking place March 25-26, the shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $10 to $15.
On Tuesday, March 29, more adult fare hits the Paramount stage when the nationally touring company “Menopause the Musical” comes to Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $50.
More information on all shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
BLUEGRASS VETERANS: On Friday, March 25, the Mountaineer Opry will host the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. These bluegrass veterans were hand-picked to recreate the classic sounds of the original Hall of Fame band the Country Gentlemen from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
THE LOUD: On Friday, March 25, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will open its stage to local musicians who feel they have worked on their musical chops enough to perform on Open Mic Night, beginning at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, March 26, The Loud will feature a four-act lineup of Crown Vic, Vulgar Royalty, Choke AD and Agency beginning at 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 27, will be a special afternoon at The Loud as the public will be a part of choosing the local and regional musicians who will represent the Tri-State at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Hosted by the Huntington Blues Society, this eighth annual contest will start at 5 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.