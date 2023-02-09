HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
SALSA DANCE: The Foundry Theater is hosting a Pop Up Salsa Dance tonight, Feb. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be a great pre-Valentine’s Day event for folks who want to learn how to salsa dance with lessons provided by the Charleston Salsa Club. The open salsa dance is free, but space is limited so go to foundrytheater.org to register.
KENTUCKY CHAUTAUQUA: The Highlands Museum presents this month’s Kentucky Chautauqua on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. for a performance featuring Virgil Covington Jr. portraying William Wells Brown. He was the first published African-American novelist and playwright, and was born to an enslaved mother in the Bluegrass State. Individual tickets are $25 (or $15 for museum members). Light refreshments will be served. Contact the museum at 606-329-8888 or email education@highlandsmuseum.com for more information.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a special concert by Tri-State native and fiddle great Jason Carter on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Born and raised in nearby Lloyd, Kentucky, in Greenup County, Carter has performed with International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Famer Del McCoury’s band for the last 30 years while winning the IBMA Fiddler of the Year award multiple times. Carter is touring behind the release of his new solo album called “Lowdown Hoedown.” Playing bass with Carter will be Alan Bartram, who not only plays with Carter in the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys, but he also lived in Huntington for years as a kid and has many relatives still here in the Tri-State. The rest of the band includes Ashby Frank on mandolin, Corey Walker on banjo, and the current IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Cody Kilby. Opening up this show will be the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or under.
SQUARE DANCE: The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music organization is hosting another wintertime open square dance on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church located at 520 11th St. in Huntington. Young, old and newbies alike are welcome as the fine folks in attendance will happily teach all beginners how to square dance, and you can come to the event with or without a partner. The group providing the music will be the Charleroi Band from Ashland, and the dance caller will be Steve Ballman. For more information, call Dennis Bills at 304-412-4889. Requested donation for the square dance is $7 for adults, $5 for college and high school students, and kids 12 and younger are free.
LOCAL JAZZ: Local jazz stalwart Veezy Coffman will bring her unique saxophone-powered jazz music to the Sip Downtown Brasserie restaurant and full bar establishment on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. The “classy but casual” venue is located at 311 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden begins a full weekend of fine live music with a concert tonight, Feb. 9, by Cincinnati’s Arlo McKinley, whom the music-loving world is starting to notice in a big way. Also on the bill are two more rising artists in William Methany and Darrin Hacquard. Tickets are $20 and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 10, The Loud will host Sam Burchfield and The Scoundrels for a concert beginning at 9 p.m. Burchfield’s rootsy story-telling Americana music comes from his time living in the foothills of South Carolina and in Jasper, Georgia, located at the southern base of the Appalachian Mountain chain.
The Durham, North Carolina-based Mountain Goats have produced 20 albums over the last 30 years while staying strong on the indie rock and folk scene. On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m., they will perform at The Loud with opening act Lilly Hiatt. The daughter of acclaimed singer and songwriter John Hiatt, Lilly has carved out her own distinctive niche in the alt country and indie rock world, especially with her latest album Lately, which was written during the troublesome times of the pandemic.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS ON STAGE: Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance will present “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays, Feb. 15-18 and Feb. 22-25, in the Francis‐Booth Experimental Theatre of the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Tickets are free for Marshall students with their MU IDs, $20 general admission, and $15 for employees and seniors age 60 and older. For tickets, call 304-696-ARTS.
