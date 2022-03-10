HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ROCKING THE ARENA: On Sunday at Mountain Health Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m., three nu-metal bands will be ready to vibrate the walls — Code Orange, Chevelle and headliners Korn. Tickets begin at $39.99. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com. Korn is touring behind the release of their latest album “Requiem,” which is considered one of their most positive and uplifting recordings of their career. Despite the positivity, the crunch and trademark power of the band’s music is intact. The band Chevelle, which has been around for over two decades, is also touring behind their latest album called “Niratias,” which is an acronym for the phrase “Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation.” The theme of the recording walks the fine line between science fiction and science fact when it comes to the belief that this so-called “Matrix” universe we live in is some entity’s video game. Along with the sci-fi imagery, Chevelle brings their usual alt. hard rock and nu-metal sounds to the new songs.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center is presenting a special production of the ballet “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The event will feature a combined performance with the Kentucky Ballet Theatre and the local Ashland Youth Ballet. Different from the Disney adaptation, this version of “The Little Mermaid” features an array of music culled from classical composers along with multiple costume and set changes, turning the historic Paramount stage into another world. Tickets for the ballet range from $18 to $50.
On Tuesday night, March 15, the Paramount will host the “Catapult — Magic Shadows” show. Many may remember the troupe from national television as the production is officially described as “An ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist, Catapult is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us.” Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $15 to $50.
More information on all shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: On Saturday, March 12, the Mountaineer Opry brings in a favorite bluegrass artist with West Virginia boy Johnny Staats. Considered one of the best mandolin players in the country, he is also known for keeping his day job with UPS while still performing. This Saturday, Staats will bring his band to the Opry for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
AT THE LOUD: On Thursday, March 10, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the band Litz along with Sexbruise? and Buni Muni beginning at 10 p.m.
On Friday, March 11, the venue will present Charlie Brown Superstar Presents Hot Wax, which is sure to get a groove going late into the night. On the next evening, March 12, Cincinnati-based roots rockers Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle rolls into town with opening act Nectar Valley. All of these shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.