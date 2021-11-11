As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
The Tri-State-based First Stage Theatre Company will be participating in a global event called “All Together Now,” which will be performed on the same weekend around the world to celebrate musical theater. Over 2,000 theater troupes located in all 50 states and in 40 countries will perform songs from the acclaimed shows ‘Rent,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Matilda,’ Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Disney’s ‘Newsies,’ ‘Once on This Island,’ ‘Junie B. Jones,’ ‘Mamma Mia!’ and others. The First Stage Theatre Company’s performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Cabell County Schools Auditorium, 2850 5th Ave. Tickets for this fun and important fundraising event are $15 for adults and $10 for 12 and under. More information can be found at firststagetheatre.org.
A short drive west along the mighty Ohio River will put you in the world of Harry Potter as the Ironton Wizardfest gets underway this weekend. Centered in downtown Ironton in and around the restored Ro-Na Theater, the festival will bring in thousands of participants who will enjoy cosplay contests, a Creepy Creatures exotic animal display with photo ops, wand making and dueling, house sorting, a giant LEGO Experience exhibit, tea leaf reading demonstrations, explosive potion shows, blacksmith demonstrations, escape room fun, broom making demonstrations, kid’s crafts and inflatables, scavenger hunts with prizes, the Ironton Wizardry Academy and appearances by some of the actors from the Harry Potter movies. More information can be found at irontonwizardfest.com.
LEGEND: Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, author and visual artist, brings his “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour” to Charleston Municipal Auditorium this weekend. His nearly 60-year career is displayed through the concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $50, $85 and $122.
OPRY PERFORMANCE: The Mountaineer Opry returns with a show on Saturday by eastern Kentucky bluegrass veteran Kevin Prater and his band. Happening at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, the concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
TICKETS ON SALE: The historic and beautiful Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is selling tickets now for the upcoming Dec. 3rd performance of The Nutcracker by the Ashland Youth Ballet.
The Paramount Arts Center also announced two shows for 2022, with tickets to each going on sale at noon Friday.
On Friday, Feb. 4, Ashland native and Country Music Hall-of-Famer Wynonna Judd returns to her hometown. Then, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra performs “Cinematic Symphonies,” featuring favorite film and TV scores, Friday, Feb. 18.
More information and tickets for all of these shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
DOUBLE CONCERTS: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) will feature two concerts this weekend including a performance tomorrow, Nov. 12, by the Illinois-based alt-metalcore band Born of Osiris. The 7:30 p.m. show will also feature Shadows of Intent, Signs of the Swarm, Sentinels and What Drives The Weak. On Saturday evening, The Loud will also host a show by Willie Watson at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Watson is a former member of Old Crow Medicine Show. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland features live music every weekend.