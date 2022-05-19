HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
OPRY BLUEGRASS: On Friday, May 20, the Mountaineer Opry will host the bluegrass group Caleb Bailey and Paine’s Run for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
The 9th Street Live concert series returns tomorrow, May 20, and will take place every Friday all summer long. The downtown shows will begin at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will include Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle and Jamie Perry and The Parts Supply.
AT THE LOUD: A five-day run of live music at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden begins tonight, May 19, with a show by Limelight Night at 9 p.m. The other acts on this evening’s bill include Mr. Awful, Buffet Comedy and Jerks!
On Friday, May 20, The Loud will host local favorites Of The Dell featuring Stupidhead and Flat Tracker starting at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, The Loud welcomes the Long Lost Somethins along with Grown Bones and Corey beginning at 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 22, finds the Petoskey, Michigan-based alt. country rockers the Michigan Rattlers coming to town to shake the stage with opening acts Jamie Merry and Launchpad at a special time of 8 p.m.
To end this run of five straight nights of jams at The Loud, Monday will feature Long Island, New York’s alt. metal pop-core band Moon Tooth. Opening up the show will be punk rockers Sockdolager and Ashes. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
SOUND CHECKS: Friday night brings another round of Sound Checks to Charleston’s Clay Center, featuring Montana-based bluegrass band, Kitchen Dwellers, with Appalachian rockers, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns.
Kitchen Dwellers have been a regular on the summer music scene and shared stages with Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Twiddle and more. Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns have performed extensively in the region, including at area music festivals and clubs.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $20. For information or to purchase tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.
MOUNTAIN STAGE: Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater at 7 p.m. Sunday with a show that features performances by returning guests Martin Sexton and Nellie McKay; the harmonizing, indie sister band, Joseph; Americana performer and noted folk art painter Abe Partridge; as well as singer Michaela Anne.
Sunday’s show will be guest hosted by Mountain Stage co-founder Larry Groce, who is stepping in for current host Kathy Mattea.
Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
CLAY CENTER CONCERT: Contemporary Christian band Needtobreathe comes to the Clay Center in Charleston on Saturday night for a show that includes songwriter and blues guitarist Patrick Droney.
Formed in 2001, Needtobreathe has spent 20 years slipping between pop music categories like Contemporary Christian, indie rock and southern rock. The band has won a slew of Dove Awards as a Christian band, but has also opened for artists outside of the genre, including Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw and Train.
The group has released eight studio albums, nine EPs and 40 singles, including hits like “Washed by the Water,” “Wasteland” and “Brother.” The band’s latest album, “Into the Mystery,” was released in July 2021.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $38.50. For information or to purchase tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
COMING UP: Looking ahead to June 4, the city of Ashland along with the Paramount Arts Center will present a special outdoor concert called The Blues — Live and Loud. Happening from 2 p.m. on at the Ashland Riverfront Park, the heavy-hitting lineup will include Blues Traveler, Grammy Award-winner and current young blues phenom Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram, Blues Hall of Famer and multiple Grammy Award winner Robert Cray and the Grammy Award nominated Anderson East. The rest of the lineup includes Short & Company, The Brews Brothers, Patrick Leland McKnight, Celest Kouns and Clifton Ross.
More information on this one-day blues festival can be found at paramountartscenter.com.