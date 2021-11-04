HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
WINE FESTIVAL: As the cool weather hits and autumn is in full swing, what better time than now to have a full-fledged wine festival on the streets of Huntington? Siptacular Wine Festival will take place 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Hosted by the Sip Huntington Brasserie since 2016, the wine extravaganza will feature 100 wines for tasting, as well as live music from the Bob Thompson Quarter, featuring West Virginia’s Jazz Ambassador Bob Thompson, and Lee Dean, who sings the music of the “Chairman of the Board,” Frank Sinatra. You must be 21 to enter the festival. Tickets are being sold at Sip Huntington Brasserie, located at 311 9th St., or online at Eventbrite. The food vendors will include Southside Sliders, Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls, Paula Vega Cakes and Sip Downtown Brasserie, and some of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. More information can be found by emailing Allison White at info@sipwineandwhiskey.com.
TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY: The Foundry Theater returns with a music show at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in City Hall called “The Good Time Mountain Mamas Do Tom Petty.” The newly founded Foundry Theater (no pun intended) is about creating a new and hip place to do art, and this weekend they have decided to bring in the best female singers of the Tri-State to do a tribute show to Tom Petty. This homage to the late and great Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The artists performing include Mandi Hurley, Teresa Prince, Sasha Colette, Chelsea Nolan, Angel Davila, Kara Hansbarger and Essie Riddle. Tickets for this all-ages show are $15. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
BLUEGRASS: The Mountaineer Opry returns with a special show Sunday afternoon by bluegrass artist and singer Larry Stephenson and his band. Happening Nov. 7 at 2 p.m., the concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
ALL-STARS: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is presenting an all-star country music concert on Friday, Nov. 5, called “Chicks With Hits,” featuring singer, songwriter and chart toppers Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss. The next evening, Nov. 6, finds the perennial Southern rock favorites Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot coming to Ashland. Ticket information for these shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
MUSICAL: The musical tribute “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” will feature 50-plus musicians performing four new pieces of music composed just for the city’s sesquicentennial. This one-night-only presentation will take place at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 5 as part of the Marshall Artists Series. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $30.57, which are available at 304-696-6656 or ticketmaster.com.
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: Marshall University will host its 58th annual International Festival featuring live world music and dance, food and crafts Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Memorial Student Center on campus. This treat for the eyes and ears and gastronomical considerations is free to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.
MUSIC: The Loud music venue and beer garden (formerly the V Club) will feature two concerts this weekend, including a performance Friday, Nov. 5, by the John Inghram Band, led by Charleston bassist, vocalist and producer John Inghram. Opening the 10 p.m. show will be Zenjuju and Duo Grove. On Saturday evening, Alabama’s blue-collar, alt country singer and songwriter Drayton Farley hits the stage at 10 p.m. with opening acts Nolan Taylor and Jayce Turley. All of these shows are 18-plus. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.