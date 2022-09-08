Lawrence County, Ky., native Tyler Childers performs in front of a sold-out crowd at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky., on Dec. 31, 2019. Childers will play at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Louisa, Kentucky's SeptemberFest Bicentennial Celebration and Route 23 Country Music Highway Homecoming.
“American Idol” winner Noah Thompson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Louisa, Ky.’s, SeptemberFest Bicentennial Celebration and Route 23 Country Music Highway Homecoming.
Courtesy of Elly Kellner
HUNTINGTON — Labor Day may signify that summer is winding down, but don’t retreat indoors just yet. Here is a look at what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
LAST CALL FOR PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series ends tonight, Thursday, Sept. 8, with the final show of the summer performed by Sheldon Road from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
HSO HOSTS TAILGATE PARTY: The Huntington Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a Battle of the Bands Tailgate Party with the Marshall Marching Thunder at Harris Riverfront Park at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased at huntingtonsymphony.org.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Mountaineer Opry will host the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and younger.
OHIO RIVER REVIVAL: The downtown streets of Ironton will come alive when the third annual Ohio River Revival Festival happens this Saturday, Sept. 10. Taking place from 11 a.m. until midnight, this free music festival will feature 14 bands including the headliners the Mama Said String Band, Asheville, North Carolina’s Jon Stickley Trio, and the closing act the Restless Leg String Band. Vendors of all kinds will also be onsite for this riverfront get-together. More information can be found at https://ohioriverrevival.org/.
SEPTEMBERFEST AND HOMECOMING: On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, the city of Louisa, Kentucky, will host the SeptemberFest Bicentennial Celebration and Route 23 Country Music Highway Homecoming. Along with pageants, a car show and a downtown window decoration contest, there will be two days of free, live music on tap for the weekend. On Friday night, Bluegrass Hall of Famer and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs takes the main stage at 9 p.m. Opening the show will be the recent hometown “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson, who performs at 7:30 p.m., and Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Larry Cordle who will take the stage at 6 p.m. On the park stage, Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley perform at 1 p.m., Don Rigsby and the Fly By Knights will follow at 3 p.m., and the Authentic Unlimited band will do their bluegrass show at 5 p.m. Saturday will be outlaw country night as the local-boy-becomes-national-phenom Tyler Childers plays on the Main Stage at 9:30 p.m. Opening that show will be Laid Back Country Picker performing at 8:15 p.m., Luna and the Mountain Jets at 7:30 p.m., Adam Chaffin performs at 6 p.m., and Luke Trimble takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. More information can be found at septemberfestlouisa.com.
NIGHT RANGER: At the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, 1980s classic rockers Night Ranger will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Collinsworth Family gospel group will take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
THEATRE FUNDRAISER: The First Stage Theatre Company will host its annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 222 7th Ave. in Huntington. Some of the items for sale will include art, toys and games, household items, holiday fare and more with the proceeds helping the company’s cast members go to the Junior Theatre Festival this winter.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the triumphant return of John R. Miller and his band, who are performing at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, along with opening act William Matheny. A long-time West Virginia musician who now lives in Nashville, Miller achieved nationwide acclaim for his latest album, “Depreciated.”
On Saturday, Sept. 9, The Loud presents a concert by Attack Attack! With opening acts Dead Eyes, Devil’s Cut, Revision Revised and Valley of Dismay. The show begins at 6 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
