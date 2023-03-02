The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

277103156_105259245472165_1305600122114403220_n (1).jpg

The Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band will perform bluegrass at the Mountaineer Opry at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center on Saturday, March 4.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

REGIONAL FILM FEST: On March 4, the Marshall Artist Series presents the Regional Reels Film Festival, featuring films made by local filmmakers. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., four films will be shown, all presented on the screen at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. All showings will be followed by a question-and-answer session by the filmmakers. More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you