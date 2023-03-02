HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
REGIONAL FILM FEST: On March 4, the Marshall Artist Series presents the Regional Reels Film Festival, featuring films made by local filmmakers. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., four films will be shown, all presented on the screen at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. All showings will be followed by a question-and-answer session by the filmmakers. More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a return show by the Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. The Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band, hailing from Athens, Ohio, made their Opry debut back in January and are back to follow up on the success of that first show.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center is hosting a concert on Saturday, March 4, by three rock & roll tribute bands ready to bring to life the crunching sounds of three classic rock acts. The groups will include Thunderstruck, who perform the music of AC/DC; Strutter, who recreate the music of KISS; and Sabbath, who play the music of heavy metal originators Black Sabbath. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
The Paramount will also feature the indie country music of Alex Williams on Thursday, March 9. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is starting the weekend off with a psychedelic power trio from Rochester, New York called King Buffalo, who performs on Friday, March 3. Opening up the 9 p.m. show will be The Swell Fellas and Summit Point.
Exclaim Records is hosting the jams at The Loud on Saturday night, March 4, featuring the bands Looplight, Doom Gong, Moon Goon and The Wearing Hands. Tickets are $10 and the show begins at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
