As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what is going on in the Tri-State area in the coming week.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS: Whether you enjoy dinner or live music, or want to celebrate early or make it to midnight, there’s no shortage of ways to ring in the new year locally.
The Taps At Heritage, 210 11th St. #9: Happening from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve will feature live music by Salem Carlton plus karaoke with complimentary champagne at midnight and a raffle for gifts every hour. More information can be found at tapsatheritage.com or 681-378-0605.
The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave.: From 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31, three course meals beginning at $45 are on the bill along with wine pairings for $15. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a stand up, dress up NYE party kicks in with featured cocktails, $2 shots, a DJ spinning party music, champagne toasts at midnight and professional photographs. There is also a VIP package available. For reservations, call 304-523-2014.
Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave.: From 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, you can begin your New Year’s Eve night by indulging in various four-course meals beginning at $65 along with standard wine pairings for $20 and premium wine pairings for $45. At 8 p.m., Le Bistro will offer six-course meals beginning at $100. Both meal offerings include VIP access to the New Year’s Eve party happening next door at The Cellar Door. For reservations, call 304-523-2012.
The Double Tree by Hilton in Huntington, 1001 3rd Ave.: Beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, the Double Tree will bring in the New Year with a 1970s Disco Party with all the hits spun by TMD DJ Productions. Tickets for those 21 and older will be $25 for singles and $45 for couples with all tickets including free finger foods and BBQ sliders. Hotel rooms are available. Dress for the disco! For more information, call 304-525-1001.
The New Jockey Club, 938 4th Ave.: Their New Year’s Eve party lasts from 10 p.m. until long after midnight with live jazz music by Veezy Coffman and special guests. No cover. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
Delta Hotels by Marriot in Huntington, 800 3rd Ave.: The Delta Hotel in Huntington is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball beginning at 8:30 p.m. The night will feature music by DJ BravoLive with a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets to this semi-formal attired event are $45 for singles and $75 for couples with tickets found at eventbrite.com.
Jewel City Barbershop, 1141 4th Ave.: Beginning at 8 p.m., the Jewel City Barbershop will host the New Year’s Eve 1990s Country Extravaganza featuring The Horse Traders, the Chattagucci All-star Band featuring Jeremy Roberts, Brandon Mooney and special guests. This event is BYOB and to gain entrance you must wear some kind of Western clothing or leave a donation at the door for the band fund.
The Mountaineer Opry returns this weekend with a performance on New Year’s Eve by the Southridge Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, Holly Forbes, the local Top 10 singer/contestant on the recent season of “The Voice,” will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland along with Short & Company and Emmy Davis. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 advance and $25 day of show. More information and tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
New Year’s Eve at The Loud will feature a tribute to the Godfather of Soul James Brown by Fletcher’s Grove with special guests Funkle Sam, Randy Gilkey, Lars Swanson and members of The Heavy Hitters. There will also be individual sets by Fletcher’s Grove and the Heavy Hitters as well as a funky DJ set by Charlie Brown Superstar. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. All of these shows are 18 and over. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
GLOBETROTTERS: On Jan. 5, the legendary Harlem Globetrotters return to Huntington to put on their audience-based basketball presentation at the Mountain Health Arena. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20.
LIVE MUSIC: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden, located at 741 6th Ave. opens up the holiday weekend with a show Thursday, Dec. 30, by the Charleston-based rock band A Story Told. You can listen to their latest album “American Made” at https://ffm.to/americanmade.ois. Also on the bill will be Long Gone and Buni Muni. The show begins at 10 p.m.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland features live music every weekend.