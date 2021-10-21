HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ARTISTS SERIES: The Marshall Artists Series kicks into high gear this weekend, hosting a series of entertainment events that will last until April.
To get the series going, the Fall International Film Festival begins Thursday, Oct. 21, and lasts until Sunday, Oct. 24. Taking place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the four-day festival will feature films made by auteurs from six countries.
Looking ahead, on Nov. 5, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will be the host venue for the 50-musician concert celebrating the history of the river city. Made up of the Marshall Wind Symphony and additional musicians performing special music and narration to a multimedia show featuring photographs and more, “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city.
More information on the Marshall Artists Series can be found at marshall.edu/muartistseries.
TIME CAPSULE: For history buffs or those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime event, the residents of Huntington have collected items for the 100-year time capsule that will be sealed in a ceremony Friday, Oct. 22, which marks the 200th birthday of Collis P. Huntington. Taking place at the outdoor plaza of the Mountain Health Arena at 10 a.m., the 45-minute ceremony will add the last items to be put into the time capsule, which will then be sealed and inserted into the City Hall building.
HAUNTED: The Haunted Majestic ship is open through Oct. 30. The haunted attraction offers visitors a quarter-mile walk through haunted scenes on an outdoor trail as well as guided tours through two barges formerly used as a military floating hospital. Tickets are $20 per person, and $5-per-car parking is available at the next-door Robert Newlon Airport. More information can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
CONCERTS: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is presenting a couple of concerts in the second half of this month, with tickets on sale now. On Oct. 30, the Vampire Circus is coming to town, featuring spooky acrobats and scary creatures putting on a multimedia stage show. Happening at 7:30 p.m., tickets are on sale and range from $25 to $60.
Next month, the Paramount will host the PG-13 show “That Golden Girls Show — A Puppet Parody,” which will hit the stage Nov. 3. That will be followed by an all-star country music concert Nov. 5 called “Chicks With Hits,” featuring singer/songwriters Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss. And the next evening, Nov. 6, finds southern rock favorites Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot coming to Ashland. Ticket information for these shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
MUSIC: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) will feature a couple of concerts this weekend. Charlie Brown Superstar takes the stage at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. On Saturday, the pop punk sounds of the Down In Round Three will flow from the stage, along with music from Glow and Safety Belt. All of these shows are 18-plus. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 29, Foundry Theater presents Corduroy Brown, The MFB and Chocolate 4-Wheeler live for a spooky all-ages Halloween show. Costumes are encouraged. Anyone who brings a children’s winter coat, sizes 5-14, will be admitted for free. Otherwise, tickets are $10 online at www.foundrytheater.org. Foundry Theater is located in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium on top of City Hall in Huntington, 800 5th Ave. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.