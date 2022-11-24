The 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, takes place on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
David King and 5-year-old JD King check out displays during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
The 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, takes place on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
Seven-year-old Sadie Daniels watches a passing train during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year's 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
The 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, takes place on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
David King and 5-year-old JD King check out displays during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
The 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, takes place on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
Seven-year-old Sadie Daniels watches a passing train during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year's 64th annual show is set for Nov. 25-27.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
GIFT OF MUSIC: The Marshall University School of Music will present a seasonal treat for the Tri-State on Monday, Nov. 28, with its annual Holiday Celebration — A Gift to the Marshall Community. The concert will be performed by many of Marshall University’s various ensembles at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door, $15 for seniors and employees, and $5 for kids 12 and younger and Marshall students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and the Marshall box office at 304-696-2787.
CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Huntington’s Heritage Farm and Museum will open its annual Appalachian Christmas Village on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. The whole village will be bright with holiday decorations along with Christmas music and visits by Santa and Frosty the Snowman. Other highlights will include a live Nativity scene, wagon rides, live Christmas music, cookie decorating and more. To reserve and buy your tickets, go to https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
MODEL RAILROAD SHOW: The 64th annual Model Railroad Show returns to the Mountain Health Arena this weekend. Hosted by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, the show will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for kids 12 and younger.
TREES AND TRAINS ROLLS ON: At the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the 38th annual Festival of Trees and Trains will continue until Sunday, Nov. 27. The popular train displays that have been missing the past two years because of the pandemic and other factors are back in full force. As with every year, the festival will have elaborately decorated Christmas trees and bowling pins that attendees can bid on using a QR code, and if you win the bid, you get a tree to take home with you for the holidays. The hours for the Festival of Trees and Trains will be 4-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, from noon until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for kids 12 and younger. The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. More information can be found at www.pacfott.org/.
THE NUTCRACKER: Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only production of “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Arts Center, which will be performed by the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet in partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. This yearly event takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. For more information or tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
HOLIDAY EVENTS: Proctorville will host a Christmas Festival with vendors, crafts for kids, Santa, games, a visit from the fire department, a DJ and more from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
The BARKer Farm in North Pedro, Ohio, hosts Christmas on the Farm Friday, Nov. 25, Friday, Dec. 16, both from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities include drinking hot cocoa, roasting s’mores, relaxing by the fire and visiting Nativity Animals in the Christmas Barn. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Join the Marshall family for Herd Holiday from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Memorial Student Center. The event will feature a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.; indoor activities such as painting ceramic ornaments and Build-A-Bison ($10 for those with Marshall ID, $20 for everyone else); Santa Marco photos; crafts; refreshments and more. Visit www.marshall.edu/herdholiday/ for a full listing.
AT THE LOUD: On Friday, Nov. 25, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature Charlie Brown Superstar hosting the Upside Down — A Stranger Things Dance Party beginning at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, local faves Bobaflex rock the stage all night beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.