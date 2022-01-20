HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BAD ART: Folks at the Foundry Theater are staying active during the post-holiday doldrums by presenting an event with The Good Time Bad Art Show. Taking place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington, the event will combine live music with bad art. Originally the deadline for submitting the bad art was earlier this week, but due to the snow and cold weather, folks can bring their campy creations to the show, and the gallery will be on full display Friday evening. Accompanying this display of bad art will be the bands The Carpenter Ants and Laid Back Country Picker. Tickets are $10, and more information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry returns this weekend with a performance by Brayden Williamson and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
MUSIC: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Drifters returns to the historic Paramount Arts Center this Saturday, Jan. 22. The hits will keep coming from the stage as the singing group brings to life songs such as “Up On The Roof,” “Under The Boardwalk,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Stand By Me” and more. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $40. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
JAZZ: Friday night is Jazz Night at the New Jockey Club, located at 938 4th St. in Huntington. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
MORE MUSIC: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host Open Mic Night for aspiring musicians Friday, Jan. 21, beginning at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Appalachian Party Culture Freeform bass music DJ Lancelott will take the stage, along with DJ Correct, beginning at 9 p.m. All of these shows are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
ON SALE: Tickets for two just-announced shows at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 21.
“Rain — A Tribute to The Beatles,” promises to bring the legendary foursome’s greatest hits to life. This note-for-note theatrical event has been called “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles” by the Associated Press. Tickets for the Thursday, March 17 show in Huntington at the Mountain Health Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
Multi-platinum hitmaker Justin Moore’s “The Country on It” tour, with special guests Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr. and Scott Stevens, is planned for a May 6 performance at the arena in Huntington. Tickets for that show start at $39.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday as well.