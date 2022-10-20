HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS: The Mountaineer Opry will host a show by bluegrass veterans The Larry Stephenson Band at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The venue is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
MIKEY DAY: The Marshall Artists Series has a busy week coming with two shows on the schedule. On Sunday, current “Saturday Night Live” actor and comedy writer Mikey Day will be live at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Opening the show will be Alex English. Day has been involved with some classic comedy bits over the years including his “David S. Pumpkin” sketch with Tom Hanks on SNL that went viral, which has been seen by 22 million people on YouTube, and from earlier times, his spoof of magician David Blaine from 15 years ago that has been viewed by 50-plus million viewers on YouTube as well.
TELLING STORIES: The Marshall Artists Series will present “Ghost Stories and Spookier Things” featuring storyteller Adam Booth at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. More information on tickets can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
PRIDE FESTIVAL: On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Huntington Pride Festival will take place in downtown Huntington on 4th Avenue between 8th and 10th streets and on 9th Street to the alleys. The family-friendly, all-ages side to the festival will happen in the daytime until 7 p.m., and then a festival license will allow adult beverages to be carried from venue to venue within the festival area. Hosted by the McElroy family of podcasters and filmmakers, the festival will feature vendors all day and into the evening, live music begins at 2 p.m. with a drag queen show between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., and the adult entertainment will begin at 7 p.m., with performers coming from all over the country. At 10 p.m., there will be a Huntington Pride Festival after-party for $10 at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden.
As an added attraction, the Huntington Pride Festival will be the showing of the 1975 cult movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Ritter Park amphitheater the night before at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. An R-rated movie for adults, as per the tradition of this underground flick, attendees are encouraged to bring “Rocky Horror” costumes and props. There will also be a simultaneous “shadow cast” of the movie with members of the Huntington Area Regional Theatre troupe adding to the fun as the movie plays. Tickets are $5 and attendees are encouraged to BYOB and bring chairs and blankets.
HAUNTED: As October continues with Halloween on the horizon, the fun continues at the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. The boat is parked at Majestic Landing, located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. 2 that follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington. This family-friendly venue will host everything from the haunted house to magic shows, special guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kids monster face painting and after-hours paranormal tours. The Haunted Majestic will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and again on Saturday, Oct. 22. The paranormal tours begin a half hour after closing. The venue will also be open Oct. 28-29. More information on tickets can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
COMEDY SHOW: Alex Runyon, Justin Murdock and the Cellar Door venue are presenting the once-a-month Spitballing Comedy Show, where local and regional comedians come to test new material in front of a live audience. The show is free, begins at 8 p.m., and the venue is located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
GHOST HUNT: At the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, an official Ghost Hunt paranormal investigation will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. A food truck will be on hand. This will be an adult event for those 18 and older.
On the next night, Friday, Oct. 22, veteran alt. folk jamband Trampled By Turtles will perform, coming off of the release of their new album “Alpenglow,” produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. with opening act Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle.
For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, called Charlie Brown Superstar’s Joyful Noise. The concert will feature Tri-State-based bands and musicians that are connected to Tyler Childers’ new three-album release called “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” Charlie Brown Superstar will perform along with El Dorodo, Crownover, Appalachiataria, John Haywood and Jessie Wells, Casey Campbell and more.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.