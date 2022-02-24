As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
TOUR: One of the best southern rock bands in history and a group that has played in the Tri-State many times over the decades, the Marshall Tucker Band is bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to Charleston Friday, Feb. 25. The group made hit classic rock standards out of songs such as “Can’t You See,” “Take The Highway,” “Fire On The Mountain” and “Heard It In A Love Song” while experiencing a lot of loss over the years with the death of founding members Toy Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell and George McCorkle. But original lead singer and host of the MTB Doug Gray is still around to bring an amazing catalog of sweet and true southern rock to life going back half a century. Opening up the show will be another classic rock legend in Dave Mason. The 7:30 p.m. show will take place at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium, and tickets range from $20 to $160 VIP.
MURDER MYSTERY: Guests are invited to a murder mystery party to be held at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Mardi Gras, Masks, & Murder is an event in which the guests will take the roles of Marshall Inglewood, the governor of Louisiana, his guests and staff and play those characters throughout the course of the event. At some point during the evening, one of the guests will be “killed” by one of the other participants, and the remainder of the evening will be spent piecing together clues in an attempt to determine who the murderer is.
Tickets, $65, will include an assigned role; complimentary cocktail hour with select beer and house wine; passed hors d’oeuvres; a three-course dinner; and prizes for successful investigators. Suggested attire is cocktail with hints of Mardi Gras (anything purple, green, gold, and masks).
The menu will include Andouille and Chicken Gumbo served with Herbed Cornbread; choice of Rainbow Trout and Goat Cheese Grits or Roasted Cajun Chicken and Goat Cheese Grits; and Mini King Cake with Bourbon-Cherry Ice Cream.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the restaurant at 304-523-2012 or visiting https://bit.ly/3JMzXGR.
HOME AND GARDEN: This weekend, it’s time once again to grab your significant other and get a step ahead of spring by attending the annual WSAZ Home and Garden Show. The event will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for 60 and older and 12 and under are free. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
SKAGGS: Country Music Hall of Famer and IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs returns to his eastern Kentucky roots with a homecoming concert at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder hit the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and tickets range from $30 to $50.
On Friday, Feb. 25, country musician Chris Janson brings his homegrown brand of music to the Paramount. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
‘CULTURE’: The Foundry Theater is back in action this week as they breathe new life into the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at 800 5th St., with a new show called “For The Culture.” The show will feature Smoochie & Friends, The Appalachian Soul Man, Aristotle Jones, the Phunky Bunch and the Heavy Hitters. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and tickets are $10. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host Charleston musician and artist Lumpy Newhar, who will bring his alt. power pop fun to the monthly Limelight Music and Arts Night at the venue Thursday, Feb. 24. The opening acts are Lil Droopy and Summit Point.
The Loud keeps the music going Friday, Feb. 25, with a show by The Wooks. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, and Nashville, original band member CJ Cain has brought in three excellent players in Harry Clark, George Guthrie and Allen Cooke to elevate their original bluegrass sound. Winners of the RockyGrass Festival band contest in Colorado, The Wooks are about to take their career to the next level with the release this week of their excellent new album called Flyin’ High. The show begins at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, The Loud will feature the bands Cutler Station, Shelby Lore and Unmanned. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
ARENA: A heads-up for rock ‘n’ roll fans; Mountain Health Arena will be hosting shows in March by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet, so grab your tickets soon. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.