Marshall head basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, center, celebrates the new year with guests during the Big Green Foundation’s New Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31, 2017, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. The Big Green hosts a New Year’s Eve 2022 event at 21 at the Frederick.
Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
‘NOON’ YEAR’S EVE: New Year’s fun for the whole family is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashland’s Highlands Museum & Discovery Center on Saturday. Families are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and show up to party down with kid-friendly snacks and activities, and a noon-time balloon drop for the little ones who won’t stay awake until midnight. Admission is $5 for children, and members and adults are admitted for free.
PROM: A New Year’s Eve bash at American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville will take you back in time to the ‘80s. From 8 p.m. to midnight, enjoy music by the ‘80s tribute band Hair Supply. The event will feature catered food, party favors and champagne at midnight. Those attending are asked to dress in ‘80s prom attire.
PARTY: The Big Green Scholarship Foundation is hosting the Tip-Off Club’s New Year’s Eve party at 21 at The Frederick on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $175 per person and the event includes food, drinks and live entertainment by City Heat. All proceeds will go to the Marshall Men’s Basketball program.
OPRY SHOW: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by the bluegrass band Southridge at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The venue is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
SAFE CELEBRATION: Celebrating Sobriety 2022 New Year’s Eve Party at the Red Tail Barn events and music venue located at 6815 County Road 19/3, Huntington. The sober-only party will feature live music, karaoke and open mic, with entry and food for donations.
GRAND OPENING: The Grand Opening of the Splittin’ Hares Axe-Throwing Venue located at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington will take place on Friday, Dec. 30. There will be T-shirt giveaways and Woody’s for everyone who shows up, beginning at noon and lasting until 11 p.m. More information can be found at wvaxethrowing.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: The Double Tree Hotel, located at 1001 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is hosting a “Dress To Impress” Roaring ‘20s-themed New Year’s Eve Party that will include appetizers, a live DJ and more from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. You can buy tickets for just the party or special packages that include a hotel room for the night. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/doubletreebyhiltonhuntington or call 304-525-1001.
The New Year’s Eve celebration begins at the Taps At Heritage at 8:30 p.m. The tavern is located at 210 11th St., Suite #9. More information can be found at tapsatheritage.com.
New Year’s Eve will also be celebrated at BOOTS Spirits and Feed on Dec. 31, which is located at 411 9th St. in Huntington, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
NEXT MONTH: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland has tickets on sale now for a special concert by country music artist Clay Walker, who will perform at the historic venue on Jan. 14. Other acts on the schedule to look for include Lita Ford and Firehouse on Jan. 21, and country music star John Anderson on Jan. 27. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: On Friday, Dec. 30, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a night of music featuring Glass Diaper, The Long Lost Somethins and Mike Campbell beginning at 9 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, Lexington, Kentucky’s funk masters Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, MASSING, Buni Muni and Charlie Brown Superstar will take the stage at 9 p.m. All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
TOUGHMAN: The 35th annual Tri-State Toughman Contest returns to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington Jan. 6-7. The event now features 10 weight divisions, five for men and five for women. Tickets are available at the arena box office or on Ticketmaster.com. Toughman also will be broadcast live on a pay-per-view basis. To order, visit WVToughman.com.
