HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FESTIVAL: Old Central City Days festival takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Central City section of Huntington at 14th Street West. The annual street fair will feature live music, vendors, a kid’s zone, classic cars, bikes and much more. Information can be found at oldcentralcity.org/calendar.
LIVE MUSIC OUTDOORS: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, June 9, with a live show by the Kelly and Julie Davis Band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Angela Kraft Jazz show performs on the Ohio River riverfront from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Pier One Landing located at 92 Buffington Street. The Jason Mays Band will perform at Pier One Landing at 8 p.m. Saturday.
DOLLY’S SONGS: The Good Time Hour folks in coordination with the Foundry Theatre are presenting a special show at the Jean Carlos Stephenson Auditorium on Saturday, June 11. Beginning at 7 p.m., 14 Tri-State artists will participate in the Good Time Mountain Men Do Dolly Parton Show. Each of the 14 singers will take a Dolly song, which will go along with the Dolly Parton look-a-like contest by the audience. The list of performers includes Alan Brown, William Matheny, Dave Lavender, Jeremy Short, Rob McNurlin, Sean Whiting, Michael Valentine, David Prince — aka Laid Back Country Picker, Parry Casto, Doug Woodard, Of The Dell, Mark Bates, Jonathan Young and Chris Sutton. The 800-seat theater is located at 800 5th Ave., and advance tickets are $15 at foundrytheater.org or $20 the day of show.
CONCERT SERIES: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, June 10, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature The MFB. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
MUSICAL: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-12, the Huntington-based First Stage Theatre Company will present the musical “Sing Down The Moon — Appalachian Wonder Tales” at the 4th Avenue Arts venue at 1030 4th Ave., in Huntington. The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, both at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Tickets range from $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.
H.A.R.T. IN THE PARK: The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater presents the live Sondheim play “Into The Woods” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on June 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17. The pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the main show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and a special price of $10 each for groups of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The make-up show by the classic rock group Kansas will take place Thursday, June 9, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.
Friday, the Paramount will host Blippi The Musical for kids at 5 p.m. There will also be a $50 photo opportunity with the Blippi cast following the show at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday evening, the Paramount’s continuing Jazz Alley Series will feature Canadian jazz artist Laila Biali beginning at 8 p.m.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a show Friday, June 10, by The Wearing Hands along with the Sunbeamers and Lumpy Nehar beginning at 10 p.m.
On Saturday evening, June 11, the Good Time Mountain Man After-Party takes place at 10 p.m. with sets by Sean Whiting and the Big Badness, Nolan Taylor and Chocolate 4-Wheeler.
The classic heavy metal band Helmet comes to The Loud on Tuesday, June 14, at 8 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are for those 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.