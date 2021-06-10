As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming days.
The outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues Thursday night, June 10. Taking place every Thursday this summer from 6 to 9 p.m., the series is a great way to kick off the weekend while supporting live music. For Thursday’s concert, the band My Only Cab Ride brings their fun and unique rock and roll to the outdoor stage.
On Friday, June 11, Lexington, Kentucky-based musician Brandon Costello will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. at Black Sheep Burrito & Brews at 279 9th St. The show is free but tips for the artists are appreciated.
The folks at the Mountaineer Opry continue their live music series Saturday, June 12, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. A new group performs at the venue this week when the Twistville Bluegrass Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
In Ashland, the historic and beautiful Paramount Arts Center has a full weekend of indoor live music shows on the bill. Friday, the venue’s Jazz Alley Series will feature an all-star lineup of musicians from Cincinnati with the Queen City Vintage Vibe show at 8 p.m. The concert will include performances by Phil DeGreg with Joe and Sally Lukasik. Tickets range from $15 to $35.
On Saturday, the nationally touring group Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors will perform at the Paramount Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Opening the concert will be Corduroy Brown. Tickets for the show are $45. Find more information at paramountartscenter.com.
For those ready to do a road trip into a beautiful wilderness area to take in an outdoor music festival, the Laurel Cove Music Festival is being revived this weekend after taking 2020 off. Happening this Friday and Saturday near the old mountain town of Pineville, Kentucky, and the world-famous Cumberland Gap, the festival will take place at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater, in Pine Mountain State Resort Park. Featuring John R. Miller, whose Rounder Records label debut arrives later this year, the Lost Dog Street Band, Arlo McKinley, Sundy Best, Laid Back Country Picker, 49 Winchester, Wayne Graham and many more. Find more information at www.bellcountytourism.com/laurel-cove-music-festival.
Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues on Friday, June 11, with a performance by Santa Cruz. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues along with beer and food for sale. The Santa Cruz Band is known for its multi-genre dance band grooves, disco renditions and party funk.
The Old Central City Association continues to move the local art scene forward during these pandemic times with the 14 Street West Arts Fest happening Friday, June 11. Centered on the Old Central City Gazebo at 1401 5th Ave. W., the event will feature 15 pop-up artist displays and shops with work for sale by local artisans along with live music from 4 to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, June 12, the festival atmosphere will continue with the 30th annual Old Central City Days event. Running from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Central City Gazebo, local businesses will be showing their wares amid a great lineup of live music featuring the Huntington Blues Society, Billy & Gretchen Lee, The Fabulous Twang Master with Maggie Moore and Ricky Fox.
Ritter Park will also feature the annual Art in the Park show this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
All of these happenings add up to a great chance to travel from event to event all weekend, perusing the work of local artists, eating a fine meal in town and listening to live music as you go.