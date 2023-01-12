The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.

AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The venue is at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.

