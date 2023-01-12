Jason Isbell of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Tickets are going fast for their Feb. 3 performance at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Jason Isbell of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Tickets are going fast for their Feb. 3 performance at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Amy Harris | AP photo
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Feb. 3.
Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The venue is at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
LIVE AT BAR NONE: Country, Americana, rock singer and songwriter Matt Woods brings his music from Knoxville to the Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The venue is located at 335 14th St. in Huntington.
BIG SHOWS AT PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is hosting a special concert by country music artist Clay Walker on Jan. 14. Other acts on the upcoming schedule include Lita Ford and Firehouse on Jan. 21, and country music star John Anderson on Jan. 27. Then, funky, old-school artist Tone Loc comes to the Paramount along with Color Me Badd on Jan. 28.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated show by the award-winning Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Feb. 3 is close to being sold out.
AT THE LOUD: With touring musicians and local artists taking the annual post-New Year’s break, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will not have any new shows until Jan. 27. But once the ice is broken, 2023 promises to be a full year of great live music as we continue to find a level of normalcy with the worst of the pandemic behind us.
One big show to look forward to on the horizon at The Loud is the Feb. 2 concert by 49 Winchester, a group that is blowing up in popularity. Formed in the mountains of Virginia, the alt. country, soul and rock band just won the Saving Country Music’s 2022 Single of the Year Award. The influential website, which is widely read, said “49 Winchester is the band that many point to as the one that is taking up the mantle for the new generation of Appalachian music that first sprang back into the consciousness through guys and gals like Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Kelsey Waldon, Tyler Childers, and is now being pushed forward by fellow up-and-comers such as Charles Wesley Godwin, Ian Noe, Brit Taylor, Arlo McKinley, and many more.”
Rolling Stone Magazine declared in September, “49 Winchester Are Country Music’s Hot New Band.” So … before they get too big and begin playing arenas, get tickets now for 49 Winchester’s local show at The Loud.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
