HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

49 WINCHESTER AT THE LOUD: Thursday, Feb. 2, marks the first gig by 49 Winchester at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden. An interview with Isaac Gibson of the band appeared in last week’s Herald-Dispatch and can be read online. This is a band that may soon outgrow venues like The Loud. They have had this show booked for a couple of years now, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the earlier dates. The Tri-State has been lucky in that Chris Stapleton performed at the Paramount in Ashland for only $25 a ticket just two months before his life changed and his career blew up on the CMA Awards. Tyler Childers played in local clubs for years before the release of his album “Purgatory” changed his world as well. It looks like 49 Winchester may be on that same trajectory, so this show may be the time to see them up close and personal while you can do it.

