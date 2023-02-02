Alexandria Best performs ‘Dichotomy of a Journey’ by Darrell Grand Moultrie. The Hubbard Street Dance Chicago troupe will perform the works of five different choreographers for the Marshall Artists Series on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Keith-Albee.
Rob McNurlin performs during Ironton aLive Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Ironton Farmers Market. McNurlin and his Cowboy band will perform at the Mountaineer Opry at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center on Feb. 4.
49 Winchester, an alt. country band on the rise, will perform on Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden in Huntington.
Joshua Black Wilkins | Courtesy photo
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
49 WINCHESTER AT THE LOUD: Thursday, Feb. 2, marks the first gig by 49 Winchester at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden. An interview with Isaac Gibson of the band appeared in last week’s Herald-Dispatch and can be read online. This is a band that may soon outgrow venues like The Loud. They have had this show booked for a couple of years now, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the earlier dates. The Tri-State has been lucky in that Chris Stapleton performed at the Paramount in Ashland for only $25 a ticket just two months before his life changed and his career blew up on the CMA Awards. Tyler Childers played in local clubs for years before the release of his album “Purgatory” changed his world as well. It looks like 49 Winchester may be on that same trajectory, so this show may be the time to see them up close and personal while you can do it.
HUBBARD STREET DANCE: The Marshall Artists Series continues next Thursday, Feb. 9, when the Hubbard Street Dance Chicago troupe performs at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington. The program will feature five dance pieces, each choreographed by five different creators of contemporary dance. For more information on tickets, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries or call 304-696-3326.
JASON ISBELL: The highly anticipated show by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kicks off the weekend Friday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. For more information on tickets, which are nearly sold out, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by Rob McNurlin and his Cowboy band at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. The venue is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
DJ DANCE PARTY: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting a themed evening of dance floor jams on Friday, Feb. 3, with Cry About It — Taylor Swift versus Olivia Rodrigo DJ Dance Party Night. The fun begins at 9 p.m., tickets are $18 and the show is 18 and older.
The World of Disney invades the dance floor of The Loud on Saturday, Feb. 9, when Be Our Guest — Disney DJ Night begins at 9 p.m. Geared for lovers of the music of various Disney shows and movies, the night is also aimed at kids of the ‘90s and those that love the Disney hits over the years like “Circle Of Life,” “Under The Sea” and “Zero The Hero” and more. The throwdown is 18 and older and costumes are encouraged, from Prince Charming to evil queens and more.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
