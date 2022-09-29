The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The calendar says fall has officially arrived. So have various celebrations of the season and tons of live shows. Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.

HERITAGE FARM FALL FEST: The Heritage Farm Museum and Village will host its annual Heritage Farm Fall Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1. The day will include arts and crafts for sale, apple butter making, squash and pumpkin feeding of the farm animals, kid’s activities, live music and the recently-opened Adventure Park, featuring zip lines, climbing, mountain biking and more. Heritage Farm Museum and Village is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information on tickets, go to heritagefarmmuseum.com/.

