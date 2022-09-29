The Tri-State Arts Association presents Art in the Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington. The association's fall show is set for 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Town Mountain will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, during the Bluegrass, Brats & Brews event at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
The calendar says fall has officially arrived. So have various celebrations of the season and tons of live shows. Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
HERITAGE FARM FALL FEST: The Heritage Farm Museum and Village will host its annual Heritage Farm Fall Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1. The day will include arts and crafts for sale, apple butter making, squash and pumpkin feeding of the farm animals, kid’s activities, live music and the recently-opened Adventure Park, featuring zip lines, climbing, mountain biking and more. Heritage Farm Museum and Village is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information on tickets, go to heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
LADIES’ NIGHT: Tonight, Thursday, Sept. 29, it’s time for Ladies’ Night Karaoke at the Taps At Heritage from 8 to 11 p.m. The venue, which begins offering beer from Jackie O’s Brewery in Athens, Ohio, this week, is located at 210 11th St., Suite 9, in downtown Huntington.
WALKER HAYES: Walker Hayes brings his “Glad You’re Here Tour” to the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $30 to $50. More information on this show — along with the concert by Travis Tritt and Chris Janson on Oct. 7 — can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
HAPPY HAUNTING: As October approaches with Halloween on the horizon, it’s time for the opening of the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. The boat is parked at Majestic Landing, located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane off of W.Va. 2, which follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington. This family friendly venue will host everything from the Haunted House to magic shows, special guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kid’s monster face painting and after-hours paranormal tours. The Haunted Majestic opens Friday, Sept. 30, and again on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 11 p.m. both nights. The paranormal tours begin a half hour after closing. The venue will also be open on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. More information on tickets can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Opry will host The Olde Town Project band at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and younger.
ART IN THE PARK: The Tri-State Arts Association is hosting the annual Art In The Park Fall 2022 show in the Ritter Park Historic District from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. To go along with a wide array of art for sale by artists from Huntington and the whole Tri-State region, food trucks and other activities will be happening simultaneously. More information about this free event can be found at tri-stateartsassociation.org.
JASON MAYS: Guitarist and singer Jason Mays will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Sip Downtown Brasserie Club, located at 311 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
BLUEGRASS, BRATS & BREWS: At the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the award-winning bluegrass band Town Mountain will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Opening this Bluegrass, Brats and Brews show will be Jayce Turley and Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the Long Lost Somethins at 9 p.m. tonight, Sept. 29. Darwin and Seth Celdran will also be on the bill.
On Friday, Sept. 30, The Loud presents the Pennsylvania-based band The Districts with opening acts Alicia Blue and Jim Polak. The show begins at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, it is Open Mic Night at The Loud beginning at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6, finds The Loud hosting a special mid-week concert by the Read Southall Band. The show by this nationally touring southern rock group from Oklahoma City will begin at 8 p.m. with opening act Matt Koziol.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
