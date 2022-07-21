HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
MUSIC SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, July 21, with a live show by Santa Cruz from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, July 22, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature Shelem and Dinero Romero. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
ROCK: The Ritter Park Amphitheater continues its run of rock and roll shows Saturday, July 23, with a concert by Melvin Seals and the JGB (Jerry Garcia Band). Opening the show will be The Kind Thieves. The show starts at 4 p.m., and tickets are $30. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/TheRitterAmphitheater. Seals played with Garcia for over 15 years, and Aug. 1 would have marked Garcia’s 80th birthday.
Local singer Holly Forbes, who continues to gain steam after making it into the Top 10 of the TV singing competition “The Voice” on NBC, will join forces with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for a night of music at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23. For tickets, visit huntingtonsymphony.org.
The Jason Mays Band and Longstory perform at Heritage Station from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 210 11th St., Huntington.
The Red Tail Barn Event and Music Venue is hosting its annual July Jam from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22. Performing will be the Appalachian brothers and Mutual Admiration Society. Donations will be welcomed; bring your own chairs and bug spray, and coolers are welcomed. The Red Tail Barn is located at 6815 County Road 19/3. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/RedTailBarn.
Pier One Landing is hosting a night of grooves from 6 to 9 p.m. performed by Angela Kraft Jazz along the Ohio River at 92 Buffington St.
Mr. Awful and Stereophonic perform at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden on Friday, July 22, beginning at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, July 23, Charlie Brown Superstar and The Hook perform at The Loud at 10 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.