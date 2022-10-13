Haunt designer Tony Bowen works on transforming the interior of a barge floating on the Ohio River into The Haunted Majestic, a haunted house attraction, on Oct. 13, 2019, at Majestic Landing in Huntington. The spooky fun continues Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29.
The original 'Hocus Pocus' film will be shown at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 15, with the help of live actors who will perform a shadow cast. It will be preceded by a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.
Haunt designer Tony Bowen works on transforming the interior of a barge floating on the Ohio River into The Haunted Majestic, a haunted house attraction, on Oct. 13, 2019, at Majestic Landing in Huntington. The spooky fun continues Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29.
File photo | HD Media
The original 'Hocus Pocus' film will be shown at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 15, with the help of live actors who will perform a shadow cast. It will be preceded by a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
HORROR SHORTS: On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Foundry Theater is hosting the free Horror Shorts Film Festival and Contest at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in City Hall at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. Beginning at 7 p.m., the top 13 horror film shorts that were submitted by the Oct. 1 deadline by local filmmakers will be shown, with the top-three judged films winning prize money. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
CHILIFEST RETURNS: The 38th annual ChiliFest returns to Pullman Square and surrounding downtown Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event, which supports the Ronald McDonald House, is the official West Virginia State Chili Championship event sanctioned by the International Chili Society, with the winner going to the World Chili Championships. The fun begins at noon, and more information can be found at chilifestwv.com.
CORKS & KEGS: HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch, is hosting the second annual Corks & Kegs Beer and Wine Tasting Festival at Huntington Mall from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Eleven breweries and hard cideries will be featured, along with three live bands and a costume contest with a $500 prize for first place. Tickets range from $15 to $60 VIP tickets. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Erma’s Angels, an organization that fights Alzheimer’s disease. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/HDCorksandKegs.
LOCAL OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a show this weekend at a different venue than normal, as the Opry brings the Edgar Loudermilk Band to the Route 60 Music Store located at 60 Peyton St. in Barboursville. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
COVERING A CLASSIC: Ricky G. Fox will put on a special concert Saturday, Oct. 15, when the singer takes on Willie Nelson’s classic album “Red Headed Stranger” along with the Maggie and the Farmcats band. The show will take place at 9 p.m. at the Boots Spirits and Feed venue located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
HAUNTED HAPPENING: As Halloween nears, the fun continues at the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. The boat is parked at Majestic Landing, located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. 2, which follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington. This family friendly venue will host everything from the Haunted House to magic shows, special guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kid’s monster face painting and after-hours paranormal tours. The Haunted Majestic will be open Friday, Oct. 14, and again Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. The paranormal tours begin a half hour after closing. The venue will also be open Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. More information on tickets can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
IT’S ALL HOCUS POCUS: More Halloween fun will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 15, as the classic seasonal movie “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, will be presented with the help of live actors who will do a shadow cast of the movie as it is showing. Presented by the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Department and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre, there will be a costume contest for the attendees who show up at 7:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are just $5. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
POP UP SHOW: The West End Factory arts hub located at 1040 Vernon St. is hosting the 2022 Localization Pop Up Show this Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. The event will feature locally created fashion, films, photography, ceramics, illustrations and more along with live music by Hello June, Nolan Taylor and Ally Fletcher. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/localizationwv.
ROCKY HORROR: At the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the musical play version of the classic underground movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be presented by the Paramount Players. Considered a Rated R production suited for those 18 and older with parental discretion advised, the campy musical, written by Richard O’Brien, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, as is the norm for fans of the original movie, which was first released in 1975. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Localization Pop Up Show 2022 After Party will kick off at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden at 10 p.m. with music by Nordista Freeze, Van Gilder, Sockdolager, Corey Zornes, with various performances on the patio hosted by Buni Muni. All shows at The Loud are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.