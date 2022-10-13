The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

HORROR SHORTS: On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Foundry Theater is hosting the free Horror Shorts Film Festival and Contest at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in City Hall at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. Beginning at 7 p.m., the top 13 horror film shorts that were submitted by the Oct. 1 deadline by local filmmakers will be shown, with the top-three judged films winning prize money. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.

