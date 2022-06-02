HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series begins tonight, Thursday, June 2, with a live show by Barry Frazee from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
BLUEGRASS ON THE RIVER: The Fly In Cafe, located nearby at the Robert Newlon Airpark at 6090 Kyle Lane along the Ohio River, continues its springtime bluegrass music series with a concert by the teenage banjo upstart Gibson Davis and his band Copper Valley. With a full food menu and bar open at 5 p.m., the show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.
COMICON: Pullman Square will be full of live music all weekend from Friday to Sunday courtesy of the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention. Happening from 7 p.m. on June 3 until 5 p.m. June 5, Pullman Square will be filled with live art, costume contests and 12 bands and DJs. All of this activity surrounds the main event, which is the annual Huntington ComiCon Comic and Toy Convention happening at Mountain Health Arena from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 4-5. The event will feature many live gust stars, artists and actors from the comic book and movie world. For more information on tickets and photo-ops, go to www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.
RETCON: A side event connected to the massive Huntington ComiCon weekend will be the RETCON Comic Book Themed Variety Show taking place at the Black Sheep Burrito stage at 279 9th St. The night will feature skits, game shows and fun all leading to the headliner, comedian Cody Cannon. The show will begin at 9 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.
FREE CONCERT: The band Rusty Souls will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. Brought to you by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation Department and the Shops at Heritage Station, the concert is free.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: On Friday, June 3, the Mountaineer Opry will host the on-the-rise modern bluegrass artist Amanda Cook for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
THE BLUES: On Saturday, June 4, the city of Ashland, along with the Paramount Arts Center, is presenting a special outdoor concert called The Blues — Live and Loud. Happening from 2 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront Park, the heavy-hitting lineup will include Blues Traveler, Grammy Award winner and current young blues phenom Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram, Blues Hall of Famer and multiple Grammy Award winner Robert Cray and the Grammy Award nominated Anderson East. The rest of the lineup includes Short & Company, The Brews Brothers, Patrick Leland McKnight, Celest Kouns and Clifton Ross. More information on this one-day blues festival can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
9TH STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns June 3, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature Flat Tracker and Shelby Lore. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
THEATER IN THE PARK: The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater presents the live play “Into The Woods” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on June 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17. The pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the main show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and a special price of $10 each for groups of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org.
THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a show by Horseburner at 10 p.m. Friday. Opening up the concert will be Indighost and Summit Point. On Saturday, June 4, Nashville Americana soul artist Jon Worthy comes to town for a show at 10 p.m. Opening the show will be Ally Fletcher. On Wednesday, June 8, VoiVod appears at The Loud at 7 p.m. Opening acts will include Static Fur and Year of the Dragon. All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
GUITAR BAR: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD: The first-ever Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contests and World Class Jam will take in Marlinton, West Virginia, on July 9. The event is dedicated to the legendary Hammons Family who influenced generations of West Virginia musicians from the 1800s on before becoming inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2020. There will be an amazing free concert afterward by The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, and Danny Paisley and Southern Grass. Open jam sessions will happen throughout the day. The event will be a part of the Pocahontas County Pioneer Days 200th Anniversary celebration that will include an outdoor square dance in the town square on Friday evening. More information and an online contest registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/HammonsFamilyFestival.