HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS: On Sunday afternoon, March 6, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award-winning musician Don Rigsby brings his band to perform at the Fly In Cafe, found 4 miles from downtown Huntington at 6090 Kyle Lane. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show will be $15 at the door. The Fly In Cafe’s new indoor venue will feature a full menu and drink specials throughout the concert.
ART FEST: Celebrating the arts in the historic Central City District in Huntington’s West End is the theme of today’s Winter Arts Fest, which will take place on 14th Street West from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Described as a “happy hour pop-up art gallery festival that highlights the talents of the local arts community,” there will be more than six locations featuring special activities including local artists, live music and poetry.
Locations include Sloane Square Gallery, Village Antique Mall & Central City Museum, Cicada Books and Coffee, The Wild Ramp, Hosey’s Building above Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques, and the hallway outside West End Tattoo Club. More information can be found online at oldcentralcity.org.
AUDITIONS: The Foundry Theatre is presenting the Talent Search for Young Ladies Auditions on Friday, March 4, at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located at 800 5th Ave., above Huntington City Hall. “The Good Time Mountain Mamas Show” is looking for a musically talented girl from third grade to 12th grade in age to perform at the Elvis Presley show April 23. For more information on the 6:30 p.m. audition, visit foundrytheater.org.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center has a full slate of shows in the coming days, starting with the multimedia extravaganza called Hairball on Friday, March 4. During the concert, a troupe of live musicians create a “bombastic celebration of arena rock that is like 20 concerts in one night.” Changing costumes and stage clothes as they go, the musicians in the Hairball show play the jams of 1980s bands ranging from KISS and Queen to Journey, Van Halen, Motley Crew and more. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $25 to $35.On Sunday, March 6, the Paramount will present the show “Newsboys — The Stand Together Tour.” This Broadway concert will begin at 7 p.m., and tickets cost up to $75.
On Monday, March 7, local musicians will come together for the Country Music Highway Tribute Show, performing the greatest hits of the musicians who came out of eastern Kentucky on and around U.S. 23, aka the “Country Music Highway.” Artists scheduled to appear include Holly Forbes, Don Risgby, Shelby Lore, Rob McNurlin and more. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10.
More information on all shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
FILM FESTIVAL: The Marshall Artists Series is presenting the Lifestyle Film Festival on March 3-6 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. For more information, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/.
MUSIC: On Friday, March 4, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host one of the Mountain State’s best singers and songwriters with William Matheny beginning at 10 p.m. Opening the show will be El Dorodo and Massing. On Saturday, March 5, The Loud will host the Western North Carolina honky tonk bluegrass masters Town Mountain. Opening the 10 p.m. show will be Dark Moon Hollow. All of these shows at The Loud are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th St. in Huntington, will feature the music of Frank Grasso at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4.
A heads-up for rock ’n’ roll fans: Mountain Health Arena will host shows this month by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.