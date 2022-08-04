The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220603 pullmanseries 14.jpg
The Pullman Summer Concert Series returns with a performance by Barry Frazee on June 2 in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, Aug. 4, with a live show by Holly Forbes of “The Voice” fame, along with Carter Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.

