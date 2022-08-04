HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, Aug. 4, with a live show by Holly Forbes of “The Voice” fame, along with Carter Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
9TH STREET LIVE: The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, Aug. 5, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor show will feature the music of Cruise Avenue. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
DEBUT SINGLE: Wayne County’s Austin Adkins will celebrate the debut of his new SMG Records label single, “Fell In Love In The Middle of a Backroad,” with a release party and show at the Union Pub and Grill on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. The venue is The Union Pub & Grill, 1125 4th Ave., Huntington.
STRING FESTIVAL: The Appalachian String Band Festival returns to southern West Virginia on Aug. 3-7 after a two-year hiatus. Also known as “Clifftop,” due to its location at Camp Washington Carver near the small New River Gorge town of Clifftop, West Virginia, this old-time Appalachian roots music-based event is both a musician’s village, where the percentage of campers who play an instrument at some level is above 90%, and a show that features an array of entertainment on the outdoor main stage for music lovers.
On Thursday, the Clifftop Festival features the annual fiddle contest, with registration from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a full day of performances by the contestants. All of that leads to the Fiddle Contest Finals at 6 p.m., followed by a square dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday features the Neo-Traditional Band Contest where old-time roots music is mixed with other forms of music and instrumentation to create unique sounds by the entries.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Clifftop Festival brings everything full circle with the Traditional String Band competition and the Flat-Foot Dance Contest. Concerts, square dances, art activities, family events and music workshops will also take place daily. More information can be found at wvculture.org/explore/camp-washington-carver/string-band-music-festival/.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY: On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Mountaineer Opry will host Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under. Jordan’s veteran traditional bluegrass band includes Randy Graham, who has recorded and performed with The Bluegrass Cardinals, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, BlueRidge, David Parmley & Continental Divide, and the Rickey Wasson Band, Ben Greene on banjo, who has performed with the Bluegrass Cardinals, Lost and Found, David Parmley & Continental Divide and James King, Allen Dyer on guitar, who spent years with the Garrett Newton Band, and Matt Hooper on fiddle, who has made music with Don Rigsby and Midnight Call, Kickin’ Grass band and the Grass Cats. Jordan plays the mandolin and sings the lead vocals for the group, while also owning and running the Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music venue in Greer, North Carolina.
CULTURE SHOCK: The Culture Shock Arts and Music event will take place at Heritage Station on Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. The afternoon and evening will feature a live art market, live music, Reiki sessions, tarot reading, metaphysical workshops, vendors and more with the usual food and drink on hand. Heritage Station is located at 210 11th St., Huntington.
WAYNE FAIR: The Wayne County Fair begins at noon Thursday, Aug. 4, and lasts through Saturday, Aug. 6. Daily general admission starts at $7. A three-day pass, which includes unlimited rides, is $30. Fair events include a pageant, arts and crafts, rides, live music and the 4-H livestock and rabbit show. To find more information, visit waynecountyfair-wv.com.
TRACTOR SHOW: The 14th annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor, Engine Show and Swap Meet will take place at Sadler Field in Barboursville on Saturday, Aug. 6. Owners of antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and vintage farm machinery are invited to set up Friday, Aug. 5. Admission and parking are free for the main event Saturday. The day will culminate with a tractor parade at 4 p.m. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/vintage.pride.barboursville.wva/.
JAZZ MUSIC: The Jazz Alley music series continues at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland with a performance by the New Orleans Jazz All Stars at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Information on all shows presented by the Paramount can be found at www.paramountartscenter.com.
THE LOUD: On Friday, Aug. 5, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden along with the Broadberry Entertainment Group will present Emo Night Brooklyn beginning at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Broadberry Entertainment Group also hosts a Divas of Pop themed night of dance floor jams beginning at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.