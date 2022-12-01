HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BALLET: “The Huntington Nutcracker,” featuring the holiday ballet of the last two centuries presented as if it were taking place in the bustling Anderson-Newcomb Department Store in downtown Huntington in the 1950s, will be presented by the Huntington Dance Theatre, Unlimited PossAbilities and the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance. “The Huntington Nutcracker” will take place at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be found at Ticketmaster.com and the Marshall box office at 304-696-2787.
COUNTRY COUTURE: Boots Spirits and Feed, 411 9th St., Huntington, will host Cowgirls, Cocktails & Couture Fashion Show from 6 until 9 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 1. The fashion show will begin at 7 p.m. Vendors will include: True Soul Boutique; The Haute Wick Social; Bow Love Boutique; Mailie’s Bakery; The Shala; and Harbour House. Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue will have a “Sponsor a Horse for the Holidays” Christmas Tree. The first 30 attendees will receive a swag bag, and door prizes will be awarded. Boots will offer appetizers and a cash bar.
CHRISTMAS PARADE: Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Sponsored by Downtown Huntington Partners, this will be the first Christmas parade in two years.
FILM FEST: The most prestigious mountain festival in the world, The Banff Mountain Film Festival, brings a one-day mini festival to Huntington on Friday, Dec. 2, sponsored by the Marshall Artists Series. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 450 communities in 40 countries. Films begin at 7 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave., Huntington. For tickets or more information, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/shows/banff_mountain_film_festival.
CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Huntington’s Heritage Farm and Museum will open its annual Appalachian Christmas Village on Dec. 2-3 and again Dec. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. The whole village will be bright with holiday decorations along with Christmas music and visits by Santa and Frosty the Snowman. Other highlights will include a live Nativity scene, wagon rides, live Christmas music, cookie decorating and more. For tickets, go to https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
BLUEGRASS: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by the bluegrass band Open Road at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 2. The venue is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
UGLY SWEATERS: The Union Pub and Grill, located at 1125 4th Ave. in Huntington, will host its annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Performing at the event will be Nashville recording artist Austin Adkins.
‘NUTCRACKER’: Tickets are on sale for the one-night-only production of “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Arts Center, which will be performed by the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet in partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. This yearly event takes place Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
ROCK: On Saturday, Dec. 3, the rock band Switchfoot will bring their Christmas Tour 2022 to the stage of the Paramount Arts Center at 8 p.m. The venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
MUSIC:On Saturday, Dec. 3, alt. country artist Kelsey Waldon brings her western Kentucky-inspired songs to The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden with her full band beginning at 9:30 p.m., touring behind her latest acclaimed album called “No Regular Dog.” There will be a special show at The Loud on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when longtime heavy metal band Machine Head shakes the stage at 8 p.m. All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
OPEN HOUSE: The Huntington Museum of Art will host a free Holiday Open House from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. There will be musical performances; an art activity; shopping; a holiday botanical display in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory; and refreshments. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food for the Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for the Cridlin Food & Clothing Pantry. For more information, call 304-529-2701.
JAZZY HOLIDAYS: Get jazzed about the holidays with chart-topping saxophonist Dave Koz and his friends — jazz music icons: trumpeter Rick Braun, pianist Keiko Matsui, vocalist Rebecca Jade, and guitarist Peter White. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics — as well as a Chanukah medley! — and hits from their respective catalogues, at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave., Huntington. For tickets, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
LIVE: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.