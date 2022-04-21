HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CAMPUS CONCERT: The Marshall University Counseling Center will host the first Men’s and Minority Mental Health Week Concert on Buskirk Field from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Headlining the event are Corduroy Brown and Shelem, both advocates for mental health. The event to reduce stigma will be hosted by DJ Illspin, with intermission entertainment by Duke Johnson of Thyrd Wyrld.
According to Mental Health America, over 6 million men suffer from depression each year, which often goes undiagnosed. Men are also affected by anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia and eating disorders. Experts say men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse and stressful life events due to downplaying symptoms, reluctance to talk and social norms.
The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a chair or blanket. Food trucks will also be available for orders with cash payment.
OLD BLUE EYES: Huntington’s “casual yet classy restaurant with a full bar” Sip Downtown Brasserie is hosting the Frank Sinatra impersonator Lee Dean on Thursday, April 21, from 7 until 10 p. m.
ELVIS TUNES: On Saturday, April 23, the locally produced Good Time Hour is presenting the Good Time Mountain Mamas do Elvis Presley concert at 6:30 p.m. This event will feature an all-star cast of musicians that will include Holly Forbes, Sarah Rudy, Angel Davila, Teresa Prince, Chelsea Nolan, Essie Riddle and Mandi Hurley. The concert will take place at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located at 800 5th Ave. in the City Hall building in downtown Huntington.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: On Friday, April 22, the Paramount Arts Center will host 1980s southern rock hitmakers .38 Special for a concert at 8 p.m. Known for the chart-topping singles like “Hold On Loosely and Don’t Let Go,” the band took southern rock to a more radio-accessible level. Tickets range from $20 to $60.
This weekend’s contemporary gospel show by Zach Williams at the Paramount is sold out.
For those with children, this coming Wednesday, April 27, Round Room will present the show “Peppa’s Pig Adventure” at 6 p.m., with tickets ranging from $25 to $65. After the show is over at 7:30 p.m., there will be a $50 opportunity to utilize the Paramount venue for the Peppa’s Pig Adventure Photo Experience.
More information on all shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
ON TAP AT THE LOUD: On Thursday, April 21, Exclaim Records takes over the stage at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden to present Limelight Night. The bands featured will include The Long Lost Somethins, Zay Lukas and Building Rockets. The show begins at 9 p.m.
On Friday, April 22, Roy F. Bush takes the stage, along with Townsel Turn and The Dreaded at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, April 23, The Loud turns into an Eastern Kentucky honky tonk when the Good Time Mountain Mamas After Party kicks in at 10 p.m. with music by Laid Back Country Picker, the Good Ol’ Boys and a Girl, and Charlie Brown Superstar.
All of these shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.