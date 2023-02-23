Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for anperformance of “Steel Magnolias” on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Aaron Lewis will bring his country act to Mountain Health Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week:
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: The Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance continues its performances of “Steel Magnolias,” at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Saturday, Feb. 23-25, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Through the lens of comedy, “Steel Magnolias” deals with grief and it presents an intimate look at how women see themselves, and also goes against stereotypes of Southern women. Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 for employees and seniors age 60 and older. Marshall students are admitted free with a valid ID.
ARTISTS SERIES: On Feb. 28, the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band takes the stage of the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington. Produced by the Marshall Artists Series, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with a set by UK bluesman Jack Broadbent. More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCE: To many in the rock ‘n roll world, Aaron Lewis is known as the singer of the rock band Staind. But a few years ago, he strapped on an acoustic guitar and explored his country music roots and has found success with his unique take on the genre. On Saturday, Feb. 25, Aaron Lewis performs at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington at 7:30 p.m. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center will host a concert by indie country music artist Creed Fisher at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Fisher is currently on his “This Ain’t The Hamptons” tour. More information on tickets and directions can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
MUSIC AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is starting the weekend with a Limelight Music and Arts night hosted by the locally based Exclaim Records label. With arts vendors on hand, the live music will feature sets by Cumberland, Grown Bands and Contact Sports, all beginning at 9 p.m.
As the weekend progresses, a couple of themed dance nights are on the bill beginning with the “Take On Me — 80s New Wave Dance Party” on Friday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m.
On Saturday evening, the “Broadway Rave — A Dance Party Celebrating The Music of Broadway and Musical Theatre” will kick off at 9 p.m., meaning it is time to dress up and get your “Glee” on.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
