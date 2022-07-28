HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, July 28, with a live show by Jacob Lones from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
HOT DOG: A tasty tradition, the iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes place in downtown Huntington from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 with fun, live music and the best hot dogs from across the state and region. Wiener dog races also are back this year, with the all-breed dog races at 11:30 a.m., followed by the annual wiener dog races and $100 dachshund dash championship race at noon. Find the full schedule of events at https://wvhotdogfestival.com/.
9TH STREET LIVE: The music of the Grateful Dead will fill up downtown area on Friday. The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, July 29, and will take place every Friday all summer long at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature a special show called “9th Street is Dead.” Producer Reeves Kirtner has put together an all-star concert celebrating the late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday featuring Brad Goodall, John Inghram, Lee Owen, Brandon Bowlds, JP Nowak and more. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more. If the outdoor event gets rained out, the concert will move indoors into The Loud Music Venue and Beer garden at 7 p.m. with a $10 cover charge, so the show will go on!
RADIO SHOW: Acclaimed outlaw country music podcaster W.B. Walker will be bringing his Old Soul Radio Show to Huntington for a special live taping. Happening at the Bar None Sports Bar and Grill at 335 14th St., the concert begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. The lineup will feature performances by Eric Bolander, Travis Napier, Cody Lee Moomey, and Matt Mullins. This will be a limited entry show with advance tickets sold by the Honky Tonk Heroes group. More information can be found by calling 681-204-5674. After the live podcast taping, Charlie Brown Superstar will take over to help celebrate Walker’s birthday.
FAIR FUN: The Cabell County Fair continues at Pumpkin Park this weekend at Pumpkin Park in Milton.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: Classic rocker Melissa Etheridge performs at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, with tickets ranging from $29 to $59.
The Paramount is also producing the outdoor concert by Willie Nelson and Family on Aug. 2. Information on all shows presented by the Paramount can be found at www.paramountartscenter.com.
MUSIC AT THE LOUD: On Friday, July 29, Shelby Lore takes the stage at The Loud with opening acts Tucker Riggleman and the Cheap Dates and Ally Fletcher beginning at 10 p.m.
Tonight, July 28, Logan Halstead and Nolan Taylor perform at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden beginning at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
