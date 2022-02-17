As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FUNNY MAN: Tonight, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performs at the Mountain Health Arena at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
BLUEGRASS SHOW: On Saturday, the Mountaineer Opry brings in a favorite bluegrass band with Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The show will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
Mullins and his Radio Ramblers are topping the bluegrass charts right now with singles released from the Industrial Bluegrass book soundtrack, which brings to life the history of bluegrass music when the Great Migration of the 1900s that brought the genre to southern Ohio and the Midwest.
The locally based Alchemy Theatre will be hosting a special multi-night event of art, talent and audience participation with the New Works Festival 2022. Taking place at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 at the reGeneration Church, 1502 4th Ave. in Huntington, here is how it works: On each night, five new writers will have their short plays acted out by local actors with the audience asked to question and advise the writers on what would make the plays better. This constructive feedback is essential for new artists, helping them refine their talents.
Local writing whiz Mike Murdock will also present a sneak peak of his upcoming TV show to be produced later this year. Also, on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m., a free play writing workshop will happen for all local writers no matter their level of experience. The entrance fee for both nights will be $5.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
MUSIC IN ASHLAND: On Friday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m., the acclaimed Huntington Symphony Orchestra will present its production of “Cinematic Symphonies” at the historic Paramount Arts Center.
The concert will recreate the musical themes found in famous movies and TV shows, from “Jurassic Park” to “Game of Thrones,” as only a full orchestra can do. Tickets range from $19 to $49.
Then on Friday, country star Ashley McBride takes the Paramount stage at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging from $20 to $40.
More information about shows and concerts at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
FILM FESTIVAL: The Marshall Artist Series is presenting the multi-night Russell Bruce Film Festival. A long-time supporter of the Marshall Film Series before his death, many of Bruce’s favorite films will be shown on the newly rejuvenated film screen and sound system of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center from Feb. 17-20. Seven classic movies, from “Woodstock” to “A Clockwork Orange” to “Easy Rider” and more will all be seen on the big screen. For trailers, descriptions and movie schedules, visit www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
LIVE MUSIC: Tonight, Feb. 17, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host Original Hank Williams’ grandson known as IV and The Strange Band. Opening the 8 p.m. show will be Cody Lee Meece.
The Loud cranks right back up again on Friday, Feb. 18, with The Jenkins Twins onstage along with openers Lylak and Emmy Davis beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday marks a third night of jams with Immolation on the bill with openers Imperial Triumphant and Mortiferum.
All of these shows are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
A heads-up for rock ‘n’ roll fans — Mountain Health Arena will be hosting shows in March by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet, so grab your tickets soon. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.