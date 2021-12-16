As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-state in the coming week.
CHRISTMAS PARADE: Thursday, Dec. 16, the first Proctorville Christmas Parade will take place just across the mighty Ohio River. Hosted by the Proctorville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the parade begins at 7 p.m. and starts at the Bingo Hall on County Road 775 and then turns onto State Street. Look for Santa Claus to make an appearance on a fun night.
SYMPHONY SHOW: On Monday evening, Dec. 20, the Foundry Theatre will host a special concert by our Huntington Symphony Orchestra called Home For The Holidays. Along with our fabulous orchestra filling the stage, a newly formed 50-person choir will be on the bill as well as guest dancers culled from various dance studios in the Tri-State. To anchor the night with undeniable vocal artistry, guest vocalists Carline Waugh and Ryan Hardiman will also take their turn under the spotlight. The Home For the Holidays show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and general admission tickets are $35. The venue is located at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington.
SEASONAL THEATER: The locally based Alchemy Theatre is presenting their annual free Season’s Greetings Cabaret Thursday, Dec. 16. Happening at the West Edge Factory venue, located at 1040 Vernon St., in Westmoreland. The free show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with performances and snacks shared as the event will also serve as the Alchemy Theatre’s Season Announcement Party 2022, highlighting all of the shows to come in the new year.
That all leads up to the Alchemy Theatre’s production of “A Cozy Christmas,” an original holiday play written for the whole family by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods. The troupe will present “A Cozy Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the West Edge Factory venue at 1040 Vernon St., in Westmoreland. Tickets are $15.
CANDLENIGHTS: The local-gone-worldwide troupe of successful podcasters and movie makers known as the McElroy Family will host their annual holiday show the 2021 Candlenights Special online this year. For a donation of $5, which benefits the Harmony House, the show will begin streaming at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and can be replayed for 15 days. Tickets can be purchased bit.ly/Candlenights2021.
VARIETY SHOW: On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the holiday fun continues with the Foundry Theater’s Good Time Christmas Show. Happening at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located at 5th Avenue in Huntington, the fun and campy all-star production will include performances by host Michael Valentine as well as Sasha Colette, Alan Brown, Dave Lavender, Shelem, Jan Rader, Laid Back Country Picker, Tim Irr, Jeremy Short, professional wrestler Death Falcon Zero and many more. Tickets are $15 and be purchased at the show or at foundrytheater.org.
KARAOKE: Few things mix together as well on a holiday evening than an Ugly Sweater Night combined with karaoke. This will happen at Taps At Heritage on Friday, Dec. 17. The club is at 210 11th St., and the fun begins at 7 p.m. More information can be found at tapsatheritage.com.
COZY CAMPFIRE: The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is not yet through with our city’s Ritter Park as the Gobbler’s Knob section of the park will be the scene of Friday’s Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event. Taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, the fun will include roasted marshmallows, hot cocoa, carols sung by the Huntington Area Regional Theatre’s Joy Players, a Nativity petting zoo hosted by Honey Hill Farm and a visit from Santa. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.
OPRY CONCERT: The Mountaineer Opry returns this weekend with a performance by the Gibson Davis Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The concert, led by Davis, a 10th grade banjo whiz at Cabell Midland High School who just sat in with the Grascals for a special three-gig run of shows, will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
MOVIE EVENT: On Saturday, Dec. 17, Huntington’s 4th Avenue Arts Organization will host a special free screening of the classic movie “White Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. This Christmas movie starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney and Danny Kaye, will be shown at the 500-seat venue at 1030 4th Ave. in Huntington. Before the feature presentation, the 4th Avenue Arts will show their own locally produced movie, “White Christmas Dance Tribute,” making for a one-two holiday punch. Attendees to this free presentation are encouraged to dress in a festive way. More information can be found at 4thavenuearts.org.
ON STAGE AT THE PARAMOUNT: On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, the historic and beautiful Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host the live production of the famed movie “A Christmas Story” by the Paramount Players. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $15 to $25.On Monday, Dec. 20, singer David Phelps returns to the Paramount stage for his “It Must Be Christmas” tour. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $50. More information and tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
LIVE MUSIC: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) starts off the weekend with music by Jacksonville’s alt-punk rockers Friendly Fire at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Opening up the show will be Stupid Head and Fortune Teller.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, The Dead Frets return to The Loud stage along with Charlie Brown Superstar, Contact Sports and Ally Fletcher beginning at 9 p.m.
All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave., in Ashland, features live music every weekend.