HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week:
MYSTERY: You’re invited to a night at Boddy Manor. “Clue the Musical” presented by Huntington High School Theatre takes place Nov. 3, 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. at Huntington High School. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
Join Scarlet, Plum, Mustard, Green, White and Peacock as they investigate who is the murderer. For more information, email hfreema@stu.k12.wv.us or call 304-528-6435.
HECK YEAH: The last-ever Heck Yeah Fest will bring its mix of alternative art and music to The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden on Saturday, Nov. 5. The music will center on up-and-coming local and regional bands playing hip hop, punk and metal, and will be combined with underground art vendors, all with a DIY mindset. Hosting the event, which begins at 4 p.m. and lasts late into the night, will be comedian Cody Walaka Cannon, aka the Morgantown Madman of Funny Business, who will introduce the 11 bands that will perform and then end the night with a comedy set. The festival is 18 and older and tickets are $20 at the door. The Loud is located at 741 6th Ave.
GOOD TIME: The Foundry Theatre will host yet another show at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium with the concert titled “The Good Time Mountain Mamas Do The Temptations.” Scheduled to appear are singers Angel Davila, Lady D, Mandi Hurley, Threece Clements, Dominique Marie Ellis, Teresa Prince and Annie Neeley. The venue is located at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $15 online or $20 on the day of show. More information can be found at foundrytheatre.org.
FILM FEST: The Marshall Artists Series will present the annual International Film Festival on Nov. 3-5 at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
There will be showings of films including the Sundance Film Festival’s latest grand-prize winner “Flee,” plus movies made in the U.S., Denmark, Norway, Spain, Iran and France. More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
WINNIE THE POOH AND HOT DOGS, TOO: The First Stage Theatre Company is presenting “Disney’s Winnie The Pooh” play at the First United Methodist Church, located at 1124 5th Ave., at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and younger. A half hour before each show, a hot dog snack picnic will take place. Reservations are recommended; call 304-416-5437 or go to firststagetheatre.org for more information.
INTERNATIONAL FEST: The Marshall University International Festival is West Virginia’s oldest and longest running international festival. The annual exposition features international foods, world music and dance and displays representing different countries and cultures.
MICHAEL W. SMITH: At the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, local musician Michael W. Smith will bring his contemporary gospel music to town as a part of his Waymaker Tour on Friday, Nov. 4. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $10, $20, $30 and $40 to the $130 VIP meet-and-greet level. Opening the show will be Jon Reddick. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
TYLER BOOTH AND GANG: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a show by Tyler Booth and his Country Gang at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Opening the concert will be Reid Haughton.
On Friday, Nov. 4, The Loud will host “A Night of Appalachian Women” featuring music by Sasha Colette and The Magnolias, Unmanned, and Ginger Wixx and the Jewel Tones. The concert begins at 10 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.