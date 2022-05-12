As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: “Bad to the bone” blues and rock legend George Thorogood brings his Destroyers band to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. Tickets range from $35 to $55.
On Wednesday, May 18, the continuing Comedy Zone Series happens again with comedian Reno Collier taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.
More information on shows and tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
‘STAR WARS’ WEEKEND: The Downtown Huntington Partners Inc. organization is bringing a “Star Wars” family-friendly weekend to Huntington. Starting Friday, May 13, the Huntington Symphony Brass Ensemble is set to perform a free event at 7 p.m. at Pullman Square that will feature a collection of the most iconic film and TV scores of all time including music from the “Stars Wars” films written by the legendary composer John Williams. Also on May 13, Old North Arcade will host a legion of cosplay actors dressed up in “Stars Wars” gear so kids of all ages can take photos with them. In addition, face painting, coloring contests for kids and a cosplay costume contest for adults will happen at the arcade as well. The Peddler will feature specialty “Star War” cocktails and “Star Wars” games upstairs in their game room. Finally, a “Star Wars” Trivia Contest will take place at Taps at Heritage with smaller groups starting at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, May 14, Painting on the Pullman Plaza with Seth Henson will be offered, including painting classes with a Star Wars theme. Also, using the code words “Star Wars” will get you 20% off at Austin’s Ice Cream at the Market. Finally, on Saturday night, Mountain Health Arena will host the outdoor big screen showing of “Star Wars — A New Hope” for free, just bring a blanket or camp chairs to sit on.
More information on the “Star Wars” Family Weekend can be found at www.itsdowntownhuntington.com.
OUTLAWS: The Huntington High School Show Choir will perform the story of the outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde on Friday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 for adults to $5 for students and children, which includes a dinner after the show. More information can be found at 304-528-6400 or facebook.com/hhs.showchoir.12.
OPRY BLUEGRASS: On Saturday, May 14, the Mountaineer Opry will host the bluegrass group Fast Track for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
AT THE LOUD: The live music at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden begins Friday, May 13, with a show by Dinosaur Burps, DOC Duke Johnson and Duck City Music at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, May 14, The Loud will host TV Dinner featuring Glass Diaper and Somana starting at 10 p.m. All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
UPCOMING: The first Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contests and World Class Jam will take in Marlinton, West Virginia, on July 9. The event is dedicated to the legendary Hammons Family who influenced generations of West Virginia musicians from the 1800s on before becoming inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2020. There will be an amazing free concert afterwards by The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and Danny Paisley and Southern Grass. Open jam sessions will happen throughout the day. The event will be a part of the Pocahontas County Pioneer Days 200th Anniversary celebration that will include an outdoor square dance in the town square on Friday evening. More information and an online contest registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/HammonsFamilyFestival.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland features live music every weekend.