Contestant David Hardman claims victory over his opponent Alexander Taylor during the second night of the 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Contestant Zach Wolfe, right, trades hits with opponent Sebastian Morris while fighting in a middleweight bout during the second night of the 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Country star Clay Walker will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Jan. 14.
HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a concert by the new bluegrass group Lincoln and Heather Mash at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The venue is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
TOUGHMAN: The Original Toughman Contest returns to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend, Jan. 6-7. Tickets are available at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Fighters will wear 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece.
The event now features 10 weight divisions, five for men and five for women. Additional details are available at WVToughman.com or by calling call 800-296-3897.
The event will be broadcast live on a pay-per-view basis. To order the pay-per-view broadcast, please visit wvtoughman.com.
BIG MONTH AT PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland has tickets on sale now for a special concert by country music artist Clay Walker, who will perform at the historic venue on Jan. 14. Other acts on the upcoming schedule include Lita Ford and Firehouse on Jan. 21, and country music star John Anderson on Jan. 27. Then, funky old school artist Tone Loc comes to the Paramount along with Color Me Badd on Jan. 28.
Meanwhile, tickets for the highly anticipated show by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Feb. 3, are close to being sold out. For more information, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: With touring musicians and local artists taking the annual post-New Year’s break, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will not have any new shows until Jan. 27.
But once the ice is broken, 2023 promises to be a full year of great, live music as we continue to find a level of normalcy with the worst of the pandemic behind us.
One big show to look forward to on the horizon at The Loud is the Feb. 2 concert by 49 Winchester, a group that is blowing up in popularity more and more each day. Formed in the mountains of Virginia, the alt. country soul and rock band just won the Saving Country Music’s 2022 Single of the Year Award.
The influential website, which is widely read and dedicated to keeping country music real and not too commercial, said, “49 Winchester is the band that many point to as the one that is taking up the mantle for the new generation of Appalachia music that first sprang back into the consciousness through guys and gals like Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Kelsey Waldon, Tyler Childers, and is now being pushed forward by fellow up-and-comers such as Charles Wesley Godwin, Ian Noe, Brit Taylor, Arlo McKinley, and many more.”
Rolling Stone Magazine declared in September of 2022, “49 Winchester Are Country Music’s Hot New Band.” So … before they get too big and begin playing arenas, get your tickets now for 49 Winchester’s show at The Loud.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
