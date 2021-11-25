HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming days and weeks.
SHOP AWAY: While parking in downtown Huntington is always free on Saturdays and Sundays, the city will offer free downtown parking every Friday as well beginning this weekend and lasting until Christmas Eve. This weekend also features Small Business Saturday, so try and get out during the day before, during and after the Marshall University football game and shop away.
TREES AND TRAINS ON DISPLAY: The annual Festival of Trees and Trains continues at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland this weekend. With a large array of uniquely pre-decorated Christmas trees up for bid on display, the festival will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday will feature hot cocoa plus activities for the kids onstage with Santa from noon until 2 p.m. For a full live entertainment schedule, photos of the Christmas trees up for bid and ticket information, go to pacfott.org.
NUTCRACKER: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is selling tickets now for the upcoming Dec. 3 performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Ashland Youth Ballet. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: On Monday, Nov. 29, the various musical ensembles featured at the Marshall University School of Music will come together on one special night for the annual Holiday Extravaganza Show. This production is a gift to the Tri-State and the local general public as many forms of music will be represented. These talented folks will celebrate the sounds of the winter season with nods to Christmas, Hanukkah and more in a fast-paced review. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse located in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. Tickets are $20 at the door for adults, $15 for seniors and employees, and $5 for Marshall students with an ID and kids 12 and under.
MODEL RAILROAD: The 63rd annual Model Railroad Show and Arts and Crafts Sale happens at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Hosted by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, the event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for kids 12 and under.
AMERICA: The legendary folk rock group America comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Hosted by the Marshall Artists Series, tickets range from $76 to $109. More information can be found at marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
WEEKEND CONCERTS: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) will also feature two concerts this Thanksgiving weekend. On Friday, Nov. 26, Charlie Brown Superstar gets to do his full show as the lone artist on the bill beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, will feature a show by Alabama’s acoustic blues-influenced singer and songwriter Abe Partridge along with opening act Joe and Joel Lambiotte beginning at 10 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.