HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS: A new wintertime bluegrass concert series begins this week at the Fly In Cafe located at the Robert Newlon Airport and Campground on the eastern edge of Huntington. The series begins Friday, Jan. 7, with a show by the Junior Sisk Band. Sisk has won many International Bluegrass Music Association awards over the years, including the Male Vocalist of the Year honor, Album of the Year and more. The Fly In Cafe will open at 5 p.m., with a full menu and drink specials available. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. Some full hookup RV slots are available.
TOUGHMAN: Wintertime in January in the Tri-State also means the return of the annual Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. There’s no reason to cause trouble on the streets and in the clubs when you can prove yourself in the ring with equipment, gloves, referees and rules to make a fair go of it.
Taking place Friday and Saturday nights, Jan. 7-8, men and women can lace on the boxing gloves for $17,000 in prize money by signing up at wvtoughman.com.
For those wanting to root on their friends or see a night of good action in the squared circle, tickets begin at $30 and can be found at ticketmaster.com. Show times each day are 7 p.m.
ROCK: As a heads up for rock ’n’ roll fans, Mountain Health Arena will host shows in March by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet, so grab tickets soon. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
JAZZ: Friday is Jazz Night at the New Jockey Club located at 938 4th St. in Huntington. This week, Veezy Coffman takes the stage at 9 p.m. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
MUSIC: The Mountaineer Opry returns this weekend with a performance by Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
Also happening Saturday, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland brings in country comedian Ginger Billy for a show at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
Looking ahead, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform at the Paramount on Jan. 14 and tickets are now on sale. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden kicks off the new year with two shows this week. On Friday, Jan. 7, Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns will perform along with Powerforward. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the band Down In Round Three headlines the annual Fairness West Virginia Benefit along with Quilt Monsters, Jay Parade and Sempervivi. These shows are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Winter Jam returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7 p.m. Friday. The Contemporary Christian music concert includes performances by Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon and more. Tickets, $10, are available at the door.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
FILM FEST: The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival opens “Drive My Car!” at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car!” is “a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace.”
The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through January at 230 Capitol St. in Charleston. Adult tickets are $9 or student tickets are $5, available through wviff.org/floraleeharkcohen.
WEDDING PREP: Did you get engaged over the holidays? The Charleston Wedding Expo at the Charleston Coliseum begins at noon Sunday. The event will be a one-stop shopping for wedding planning.
General admission is $10. A VIP fashion show and brunch will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets for that are $50.
For more details, visit chaswvccc.com