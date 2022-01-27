HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
DISC GOLF: The 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl disc golf tournament for charity happens Saturday, Jan. 29. The annual pro-am tournament is also open to the public and will be played in Rotary Park. The event will benefit the local food bank. To register for the Huntington Ice Bowl disc golf tournament, go to www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Huntingtons_25th_Ice_Bowl_2022.
TRAIL RACE: The sixth annual Race Through Fallen Timbers will take place Saturday morning, Jan. 29. One of the premier trail races of the Tri-State, it will encourage the participants to run “along creek beds, cruise over ridge tops, blaze down single-track hillsides and hurdle over fallen timbers” at the Elmcrest Farm located at 140 Shirley Burgess Road in Wayne County. The 15K timed trail race is open to all ages and a 5K trail race and a guided hike will be offered as well. Pre-event registration can be found at runsignup.com. Day-of-event registration will take place on site from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Entrance fee for the timed 15K trail race is $45, guided hikes are $15 and the 5K trail run is $40. This natural and sustainable farm will also offer a Farm to Table Brunch from 10 a.m. until noon for $15.
WEDDING EVENT: For the future brides and grooms out there, the 30th annual Kee 100 Bridal Expo returns to Mountain Health Arena this Sunday, Jan. 30, from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and kids 2 and younger are admitted free.
UPCOMING: A heads-up for rock ’n’ roll fans — Mountain Health Arena will host shows in March by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet, so grab your tickets soon. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
FUNDRAISER: The Paramount Arts Center presents Wes Thompson’s “Action Figure Not Included,” a black-tie comedy fundraiser benefiting the Paramount Arts Center, on Saturday, Jan. 29. Seating will be entirely on the stage and therefore limited. The cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. and the show, featuring live comedy and jazz, begins at 8 p.m. An 18-and-older event, tickets range from $75 for singles or $125 for couples.
COLLECTING: The annual winter Gun, Knife and Coin Show opens this weekend from noon until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and happens again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The collectors’ event will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Camp located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville.
LIVE MUSIC: Looking ahead to next week at the Mountaineer Opry, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys return with a performance Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
Looking ahead at the Paramount, next week Wynonna Judd performs Feb. 4 and the classic rock band Kansas hits the stage Feb. 5. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
Friday night is Jazz Night at the New Jockey Club located at 938 4th St. in Huntington. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host the last concert ever by the alt-rock band Embracer on Friday, Jan. 28. Along with Embracer, the 8:30 p.m. concert will feature the bands Greyhaven, Funeral Chatter and CHOKE A.D.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, Short and Company brings the blues and funk to the stage. All of these shows are 18-and-older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse, located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.