ONA — The Tri-State India Association will host its annual Diwali festival this weekend.
Diwali is the grandest and most popular Indian holiday, taking place every fall. This year, it fell on Oct. 24. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil in Hindu culture. It is a festival of light, literally and figuratively. In Hindu epics, the day commemorates Lord Rama's return to the Ayodhya kingdom after a 14-year exile.
This year’s local celebration will take place at Cabell Midland High School in Ona at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and consists of Bollywood dances, skits, music and more.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first local festival in two years.
“This is an occasion for us to show our culture to the community,” said Bindu Kumar, the president of the local Tri-State India Association. “This is the time for family reunions. It’s a get-together time for us.”
In past years, more than 200 people attended the festival.
The show is free for everyone. There is a dinner following the performances, which people can purchase tickets for by emailing tristateia@gmail.com.
The first performance will show the various cultural differences between the states of India.
“Each state of India has its own unique features, so we want to picturize all the states in that first performance,” Kumar said.
The mayor of Ashland, Matt Perkins and mayor of Huntington, Stephen T. Williams will both be honored guests at the event.