CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Tri-State Model Flyers will have a Fun Fly/Swap Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov 13, at their flying field, 11902 Virginia Blvd., in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. The event will last until the late afternoon.
It is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase, and there are large shelters in case of a passing rain storm. Bring a folding chair.
Just about anything that flies will be on exhibit — from World War I, World War II, modern stealth, trainers and aerobatic aircraft. Drones and gliders also will be flown and displayed.
A special exhibition of advanced aerobatics will be flown by 13-year-old Lane Walker, a seventh-grader at East Carter County Middle School in Grayson, Kentucky. He is sponsored by the remote control company Flex Innovations and has been flying for three years.
Club member Josh Evans will fly his parasail aircraft to the field and put it on display for children to look at and take pictures in.
Visit Tri-State Model Flyers on Facebook to look at photos and videos. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 20.
For more information, call Rick Hay at 606-315-1280 or 606-474-6639.
